Football gossip: Sane, Fernandes, Umtiti, Tierney, Balde, Kean

Manchester City and Germany forward Leroy Sane, 23, remains Bayern Munich's top transfer target this summer despite a recent lack of progress on a deal. (Sky Sports)

Sporting boss Marcel Keizer believes the chances of keeping Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes at the club are slim, with Manchester United among those interested in the 24-year-old. (Record, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Arsenal they will need to pay "a lot more" money if they are to secure a deal for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Monaco forward Keita Balde, 24, after Inter Milan opted against signing the Senegal international. (Le 10 Sport, via Metro)

Borussia Dortmund and France Under-20 defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, 20, wants to leave the club and is a target for Arsenal. (Bild, via Mirror)

The father of Juventus striker and Everton target Moise Kean, 19, has announced that the Italian "wants to move to Inter Milan". (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Real Madrid's Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, with the 27-year-old surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu. (Cadena SER, via AS)

Tottenham are ready to make a move for Arsenal target William Saliba, with St-Etienne valuing the 18-year-old French defender at £20m. (RMC, via Star)

Bayern Munich attempted to hijack PEC Zwolle defender Sepp van den Berg's move to Liverpool while the 17-year-old Dutchman was undergoing a medical. (Times)

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola will leave Chelsea this weekend when his contract expires, having turned down the offer of an ambassadorial role at the club. (Guardian)

Manchester United could make a decision on whether to sign a centre-back by the end of the week. (Manchester Evening News)

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, a summer target for Manchester United, looks to have edged closer to a move away from PSG after the 24-year-old's mother revealed the club have not made any offers to tempt her son to stay. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid's Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, 20, is set to head out on loan for another two seasons. (AS)

English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, is expected to report for pre-season training as normal next week with Newcastle United, despite interest from Manchester United. (Chronicle)

Arsenal's 21-year-old Polish centre-back Krystian Bielik wants to leave the club this summer. (Sun)

German striker Bassala Sambou, 21, has rejected a new contract with Everton and is set to move to the Bundesliga or Eredivisie. (Liverpool Echo)