Football gossip: Zaha, Mbappe, Rabiot, Eriksen, Ndombele, Adams, Morata

Arsenal will have to pay Crystal Palace £100m to sign Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, this summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has phoned Real Madrid to offer them 27-year-old Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, who is refusing to extend his Spurs contract beyond summer 2020. (Marca)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, has three years left on his deal with Paris St-Germain and has no intention of extending it. (Marca)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told staff in an internal email that the club plans to add more "exciting" players this summer following the completion of a deal for 21-year-old England defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Sunday Telegraph)

Birmingham City's 22-year-old England striker Che Adams has said goodbye to his team-mates before a £16m move to Southampton. (Mail on Sunday)

Southampton have agreed to sell 23-year-old England left-back Matt Targett to Aston Villa for £14m, rising to £17m with add-ons. (Sunday Telegraph)

Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham have distanced themselves from signing 24-year-old Bruno Fernandes, paving the way for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to join Manchester United. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not have the final say on transfer targets at the north London club. (Independent on Sunday)

Spurs are expected to complete a £60m deal for Lyon's 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Standard)

Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid that they will cancel the loan of Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, if the La Liga side do not make his move permanent with a £50m fee this summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Inter Milan will generate the £75m required to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, from Manchester United by selling Portugal midfielder Joao Mario, 26, and Brazil left-back Dalbert, 25. (Sun on Sunday)

Au revoir Old Trafford? Check out this video

Italian champions Juventus have agreed personal terms with Paris St-Germain's 24-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Sky Italy, via Sky Sports)

Ajax's 23-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana says he wants to remain with the Dutch club despite interest from Manchester United. (Voetbal International, via Metro)

Watford have reached an agreement to sign England defender Craig Dawson, 29, from West Brom for £5.5m. (Sky Sports)

Championship sides Millwall and Bristol City will compete to sign Barnsley's 26-year-old English striker Kieffer Moore, with both clubs preparing £3m offers. (Mail on Sunday)

Leeds United are close to completing a loan deal for Wolves' 25-year-old Portugal winger Helder Costa. (Birmingham Mail)

Preston North End have denied rumours that Premier League side Norwich City have offered £6m for 24-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson. (Lancashire Evening Post)