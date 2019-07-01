World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 24-30 June

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Le Havre, France, 27 June: Expectations of England's chances at the Women's World Cup have mirrored the soaring temperatures in France since Lucy Bronze's strike sealed a 3-0 win for the Lionesses in the quarter-finals against Norway at the Stade Oceane. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Exmouth, England, 29 June: Competitors play touch rugby during the South West Beach Rugby tournament. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

London, England, 29 June: A general view of the action during the MLB London Series game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ismailia, Egypt, 29 June: Benin fans painted in their country's colours struggle to get excited during their 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau in a Group F encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Amstelveen, Netherlands, 29 June: Rosario Luchetti leads her Argentina team-mates in a group huddle during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League third-place match against Germany, who won 3-1 after a shootout at Wagener Stadium in the Netherlands. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Lagos, Portugal, 29 June: Team Alinghi, skippered by Arnaud Psarofaghis, in action during the 2019 GC32 Racing Tour World Championships. (Photo by Lloyd Images/Getty Images)

Bhopal, India, 26 June: A total of 25 drivers take part in a mud car rally on a 5km puddle-strewn track at the Kaliyasot Dam. (Photo by Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Zhangjiajie, China, 26 June: Boris Tysebaert of France takes part in the Heaven's Gate Paramotor Air Games, racing competitors from Spain, the USA, Brazil and Greece against the stunning backdrop of Tianmen Mountain. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

Salvador, Brazil, 29 June: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (left) is inconsolable after missing the only penalty of a shootout defeat against Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova Arena. (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images)

Minsk, Belarus, 23 June: Linoy Ashram of Israel shows her dexterity during the women's ball finals of the rhythmic gymnastics at the European Games, which took place in the Minsk Arena. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

