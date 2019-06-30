Football gossip: Coutinho, Mane, Neymar, Ben Yedder, McGinn, McNeil

Liverpool are open to bringing Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho back to the club following the 27-year-old's struggles at Barcelona. (Le10 Sport, via Mirror)

Real Madrid are preparing to offer Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 23, to Liverpool but want Senegal international forward Sadio Mane, 27, in exchange. (Express)

Manchester United could still beat Tottenham to the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as Spurs, who have agreed a fee with the Ligue 1 club for the 22-year-old, have yet to finalise personal terms with the France international. (L'Equipe, via Metro)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is unsure "if Neymar would be the same" as in his first spell if the 27-year-old Brazil international returned to former club Barcelona from Paris St-Germain. (Ara, via Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder, 28, and the France forward could move to Old Trafford regardless of whether they sell Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, 26. (Express)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn will be the subject of a bid from Manchester United, who will have to pay £50m for the 24-year-old Scotland international. (Sun)

England v USA Rapinoe ready for 'huge task' against England

Derby County are lining up former Dutch international Phillip Cocu as a replacement for manager Frank Lampard, who is expected to take over as Chelsea's new boss. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham will loan Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke back to the Elland Road club after signing the 18-year-old Englishman. (Guardian)

Leeds are interested in 30-year-old Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo, who used to play for Manchester City and is currently at Italian side Lazio. (Imperio, via Star)

Juventus are considering making a bid for Burnley and England U20 winger Dwight McNeil, 19. (Sun)

Juventus are preparing to sell France international Blaise Matuidi and fellow midfielder Sami Khedira of Germany, both aged 32. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Czech Republic defender Tomas Kalas, 26, for a club record £8m from Chelsea. (Bristol News)