Transfers - July 2019
The summer transfer window is open, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.
Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.
For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.
1 July
Premier League
Che Adams [Birmingham - Southampton] Undisclosed
Matt Targett [Southampton - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
English Football League
Luke Amos [Tottenham - QPR] Loan
Lee Angol [Shrewsbury - Leyton Orien] Undisclosed
Michael Fernandes [Farnborough - Colchester] Undisclosed
Jack Kiersey [Everton - Walsall] Free
Tariqe Fosu [Charlton - Oxford] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Johnny Hunt [Stevenage - Hamilton] Free
International
Jack Harper [Malaga - Getafe] Undsisclosed
Key transfer window information
|Transfer window open/close dates
|Country/competition
|Opens
|Closes
|Premier League
|Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)
|Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
|Scotland
|Tuesday, 11 June
|Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
|EFL Championship
|Monday, 6 May
|Thursday, 8 August
|EFL League One/EFL League Two
|Monday, 6 May
|End of August
|France
|Tuesday, 11 June
|End of August
|Germany
|Monday, 1 July
|End of August
|Italy
|Monday, 1 July
|Sunday, 18 August
|Spain
|Tuesday, 2 July
|End of August
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.