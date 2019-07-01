Transfers - July 2019

Che Adams
Striker Che Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham in a club record sale for the Championship club

The summer transfer window is open, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 July

Premier League

Che Adams [Birmingham - Southampton] Undisclosed

Matt Targett [Southampton - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

English Football League

Luke Amos [Tottenham - QPR] Loan

Lee Angol [Shrewsbury - Leyton Orien] Undisclosed

Michael Fernandes [Farnborough - Colchester] Undisclosed

Jack Kiersey [Everton - Walsall] Free

Tariqe Fosu [Charlton - Oxford] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Johnny Hunt [Stevenage - Hamilton] Free

International

Jack Harper [Malaga - Getafe] Undsisclosed

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates
Country/competitionOpensCloses
Premier LeagueThursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
ScotlandTuesday, 11 JuneMonday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
EFL ChampionshipMonday, 6 MayThursday, 8 August
EFL League One/EFL League TwoMonday, 6 MayEnd of August
FranceTuesday, 11 JuneEnd of August
GermanyMonday, 1 JulyEnd of August
ItalyMonday, 1 JulySunday, 18 August
SpainTuesday, 2 JulyEnd of August

Transfers page archive:

2019: January - February-April - May - June

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport