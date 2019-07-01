Football gossip: Fernandes, Longstaff, Martinez, Benitez, Lampard, Fekir

Manchester United have had a £31m offer for Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, rejected by Sporting Lisbon. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express)

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told club chiefs to sign Newcastle's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, in a £25m deal this week. (Star)

Barcelona are willing to pay the £100m release clause for Inter Milan's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 21. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has agreed to become the new boss of Chinese club Dalian Yifang on a deal worth £12m a year after leaving St James' Park. (Sky Sports)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea was sealed on Monday, with the 41-year-old former Blues midfielder having agreed a £4m-a-year contract which has a Champions League incentive. (Mail)

The Rams are set for further talks with former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu this week as they prepare for Lampard's departure. Cocu was sacked as Fenerbahce boss in October. (Telegraph)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has been training alone in New York while his Manchester United team-mates reported back for pre-season training. (Sun)

Arsenal are in talks with 29-year-old Algeria attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi, who is a free agent after leaving Porto. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners have also been offered the chance to sign 25-year-old Lyon and France forward Nabil Fekir - a former target for Liverpool - for just £30m. (Mirror)

Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane is featured in the club's kit launch for the 2019-20 season, despite interest from Bayern Munich in the 23-year-old. (Express)

Manchester United's potential deal for Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, 28, has seen the La Liga side make a renewed effort to keep the France international. (Colina de Nervion, via Express)

Crystal Palace want Arsenal's English defender Carl Jenkinson, 27, as a £5m replacement for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who left for Manchester United. (Sun)

The Gunners are preparing a £12m move for Hull City's 22-year-old English striker Jarrod Bowen. (Sun)

Dutch forward Hossein Zamani, 16, has alerted Manchester United, Manchester City and AC Milan because he is considering leaving Ajax. (Mail)