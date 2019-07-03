Football gossip: Maguire, Bale, Lacazette, Cocu, Dembele

Real Madrid are eager to include Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, in a potential deal for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mail)

United will have to pay Leicester City more than £90m for Harry Maguire - making the 26-year-old the most expensive defender of all time - if they are to sign the England centre-back this summer. (Telegraph)

Maguire would prefer a move to United's rivals Manchester City, as he wants to play Champions League football. (Express)

Derby County will replace Chelsea-bound Frank Lampard, 41, with former Barcelona and Netherlands utility man Phillip Cocu, 48, who is a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce last year. (Guardian)

Manchester United have made an offer for Dinamo Zagreb's 21-year-old Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Olmo. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are determined not to sell Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, to Arsenal and are furious because they believe the Gunners have deliberately set out to unsettle him. (Mirror)

Bournemouth's Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 24, is likely to sign for Manchester City this summer. (L'Equipe, via Manchester Evening News)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 28, to replace Barcelona-bound France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28. (Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for 25-year-old France central defender Samuel Umtiti, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sport, via Mirror)

Manchester United are keen to capitalise on the uncertainty at St James' Park by making a formal approach for Newcastle United's 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Chronicle)

Chelsea have agreed a new long-term contract with England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, is wanted by Bordeaux. (L'Equipe)

Aston Villa are keen on Kasimpasa and Egypt midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet, 24. (Sun)

Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22, wants to stay at Nou Camp despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe)

Celtic have tried to ward off Arsenal's interest in 22-year-old Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney by driving up his price to £25m. (Star)

West Ham fear they could find themselves in a stand-off with Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, 30, if they do not sell him. (Mirror)

