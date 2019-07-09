Island Games: Isle of Man increases medal tally to 18 in Gibraltar

The Isle of Man women took three medals, including two gold, in the swimming pool on day two

The Isle of Man maintained their momentum after a strong start to the Island Games with another eight medals on day two.

The island's medal tally rose to 18 as the Manx athletics team, swimmers, shooters and tennis players achieved podium places in Gibraltar.

Half of the medals won on Monday were gold, with three coming in the pool.

But Jersey jumped to the top of the overall standings, with the Isle of Man in third place.

Olivia Marshall began the gold rush in the pool when she backed up her win in the 100m butterfly heats with success in the final ahead of Guernsey's Orla Rabey.

The Isle of Man men broke the Manx record in the 4x50m medley relay.

Victory in the women's 4x50m freestyle relay was not as straightforward for Marshall and her teammates, who had to fight back from eighth to take the title.

Laura Kinley gave the women another medal with second place in 50m breaststroke, finishing in a lifetime best of 31.3 seconds.

Meanwhile, the men toppled defending champions Guernsey in the 4x50m to take the final gold of the evening and set a Manx record.

Elsewhere, Mark Riley and Alan Wade won the island's first gold of the day in the shooting in blustery conditions.

The pair scored a combined total of 183 to edge out Guernsey and Jersey by a single clay in the Automatic Ball Trap team competition.

Riley said afterwards that the weather may have helped as they were "used to shooting in windy conditions".

In the tennis, there was no individual success but Laura Feely, Katie Harris and Karen Faragher claimed silver in the women's team competition, and the men were third in their event.

Athlete Max Costley delivered another silver when he finished runner-up in the 3,000m steeplechase, bettering his bronze of two years ago.