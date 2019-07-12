Island Games: Isle of Man runners-up at Gibraltar 2019

Kim Clague (left) became the first female badminton player to win four consecutive doubles titles

The Isle of Man finished second in the medal standings at the Island Games in Gibraltar after winning 29 golds, four fewer than Jersey.

Manx competitors secured a total of 68 medals, also including 22 silver and 17 bronzes over six days of competition.

Team flag bearer Kim Clague made history with a fourth consecutive badminton women's doubles title with partner Jessica Li.

Swimming was the island's strongest sport with 13 wins and 24 medals.

The 2019 event concludes on Friday evening with the closing ceremony.

Triathletes William Draper and Lynsey Elliott took the first Manx medals at the Games, with a total of 10 coming on the opening day of action.

But Tuesday was the most prolific for the island as it soared to the top of the standings with 17 medals in a single day.

Manx athletes took the silver and gold medals in the men's half marathon

Most of the Manx success came in the pool, with all 14 of the swimmers taking home at least one gold medal.

But once again, cycling and athletics proved to be hugely successful for the island with 28 medals combined.

On the track, Hannah Riley became the most successful Manx athlete after she won her 22nd Games medal with silver in the 100m hurdles.

During the last day of competition, the Isle of Man secured 13 more medals with four golds in the athletics.

Oliver Lockley led home Alan Corlett in the half marathon for a Manx one-two, and they won the team competition as well.

Meanwhile, Rachael Franklin won the 800m and was part of the team that took gold in the 4x100m relay.

The Crown Dependencies locked out the top three spots in the medal table with the Island Games' next hosts, Guernsey, finishing third.