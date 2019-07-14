Government announces plan to increase amount of exercise for children

A Sport England survey of 130,000 five to 16-year-olds, published in December 2018, found children from poorer families did the least exercise

Children will have a greater opportunity to do 60 minutes of daily sport and physical activity under new government plans.

The School Sport and Activity Action Plan includes a "Netflix-style library" of workout videos aimed at schoolgirls.

A third of children are currently doing fewer than 30 minutes of physical activity a day, according to a survey.

"Our plan will help shift the dial in school sport," said Sports Minister Mims Davies.

The Department for Education has committed £2.5m in 2019-20 to deliver extra training for PE teachers, help schools open up their facilities at weekends and during the holidays, and expand sports volunteering programmes.

In addition, Sport England will invest an additional £2m to create 400 new after-school 'satellite clubs' to get more young people in disadvantaged areas active.

Sport England will also provide £1m to develop a digital resource for girls which will include workout videos encouraging them to exercise.

The plan comes after the latest data from Sport England's Active Lives Children and Young People survey showed that a third of children are currently doing fewer than half an hour of physical activity a day.

"It will make lessons more fun and engaging and, vitally, increase the number of out of school clubs so that more young people get and stay active," added Davies.

The government and Sport England will work with a range of sporting bodies including the Football Association, Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League and England Netball to ensure that their clubs and programmes can reach even more children.

A joint statement issued by those sporting bodies said: "At a time of declining levels of wellbeing and when one third of children are inactive, young people are in dire need of a long-term, joined-up approach to youth sport."

More detail on the actions in the plan will be published later this year.