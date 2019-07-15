World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 8-14 July

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Yeosu, South Korea, 14 July: Haley Anderson of the USA competes in the women's 10km final at the World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Velfuva, Italy, 9 July: The peloton rides during stage five of cycling's Giro Rosa - from Ponte in Valtellina to Lago di Cancano. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Ismailia, Egypt, 8 July: Ghana football fans before their team's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match against Tunisia - who won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images)

Gwangju, South Korea, 13 July: Ekaterina Beliaeva and Yulia Timoshinina of Russia compete during the preliminary round of the women's 10m synchro platform diving competition at the World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

New York City, USA, 10 July: The USA's footballers, led by Megan Rapinoe, take part in a ticker-tape parade after winning the Women's World Cup. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/ AFP)

Northamptonshire, England, 14 July: Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrates with the fans after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Photo by Tim Williams/ Getty Images)

London, England, 13 July: Romania's Simona Halep kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after beating Serena Williams, of the USA, to win the Wimbledon women's singles tennis title. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/ AFP)

Liverpool, England, 14 July: Trinidad & Tobago's Samantha Wallace (in red, with the ball) tries to get past Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro (right) during Sunday's 67-56 win over Fiji at the Netball World Cup. (Photo by Nigel French/ PA Wire)

London, England, 14 July: England captain Eoin Morgan lifts the Cricket World Cup trophy after their nerve-shredding super-over victory against New Zealand in the final at Lord's. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP)

London, England, 14 July: Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in an epic men's singles tennis final at Wimbledon. (Photo by Toby Melville/Reuters)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

