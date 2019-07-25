Mark Marshall: Gillingham sign former Charlton Athletic winger

Mark Marshall played 29 times for Charlton last season, helping them win promotion to the Championship

Gillingham have signed former Charlton Athletic winger Mark Marshall.

The 32-year-old left the Addicks after a two-year spell when his contract expired at the end of the season.

His move to the League One side comes after a planned loan deal for winger Nathan Thomas was cancelled, with Thomas instead re-signing for Carlisle.

Marshall has played for numerous clubs, including Bradford City, Port Vale, Coventry City and Barnet. The length of the deal has not been disclosed.

