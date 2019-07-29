World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 29 July - 4 August

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Tokyo, Japan, July 27: Germany's Karla Borger returns the ball during the women's semi-final between April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States and Julia Sude and Borger of Germany on day four of the FIVB Volleyball World Tour Tokyo. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

San Diego, California, USA, July 27: A view of PETCO Park during a Major League Baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Cormons, Italy, 27 July: The peloton rides past a field of sunflowers during stage four of the Adriatica Ionica Race from Padola to Cormons in Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Gwangju, South Korea, 27 July: The start of the semi-final of the men's 50m backstroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool, England, 27 July: Great Britain's Erin Mcintosh competes at the Rhythmic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics 2019 British Championship in the junior ribbon individual event. (Photo by Roger Evans/Getty Images)

Blackpool, England, 24 July: Peter Wright throws his dart during the Betfred World Matchplay Darts at the Empress Ballroom Winter Gardens. (Photo by Simon Whitehead/ Getty Images)

Gwangju, South Korea, July 26: Bronte Halligan of Australia takes a shot against Natasa Rybanska of Hungary during the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal match on day 14 of the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships at Nambu University. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nottingham, England, July 25: Jordanne Whiley of Great Britain in action during her match against Diede De Groot of Netherlands on day three of the LTA British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships at Nottingham Tennis Centre. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Chofu, Japan, 24 July: Mathias Christiansen, right, and Alexandra Boje of Denmark compete in the mixed doubles match against Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia on day two of the Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open Badminton Championships, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games test event at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Barcelona, Spain, July 23: The cars bunch at corner at the World Endurance Championship Prologue. (Photo by James Moy/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.