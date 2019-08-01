Transfers - August 2019

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton
Tom Heaton moved from Burnley to Aston Villa on the first day of the month

The summer transfer window has entered its final month, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - specifically when it closes in which country, and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

1 August

Premier League

Arnaut Danjuma [Club Bruges - Bournemouth]‏

Tom Heaton [Burnley - Aston Villa] £8m

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates
Country/competitionOpensCloses
Premier LeagueThursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
ScotlandTuesday, 11 JuneMonday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
EFL ChampionshipMonday, 6 MayThursday, 8 August
EFL League One/EFL League TwoMonday, 6 MayEnd of August
FranceTuesday, 11 JuneEnd of August
GermanyMonday, 1 JulyEnd of August
ItalyMonday, 1 JulySunday, 18 August
SpainTuesday, 2 JulyEnd of August

Transfers page archive:

2019: January - February-April - May - June

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

