Fifa eWorld Cup: Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous crowned 2019 champion

MoAuba went into the tournament as the fifth-highest ranked player

Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous won the 2019 Fifa eWorld Cup after beating Saudi Arabia's reigning champion Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary 3-2 in the final.

The German outperformed 31 other players at the event at London's O2 Arena to take home the title and top prize of $250,000 (£205,600).

"It's crazy, I can't believe it," said MoAuba. "I had such a hard bracket but I beat them all."

Heading into the competition MoAuba was not one of the favourites but he beat the three highest-ranked PS4 players on his way to the final before taking down Msdossary, who until that point was undefeated, to become Germany's first ever Fifa eWorld Cup champion.

In possibly the game of the tournament he overcame Argentina's Nicolas 'nicolas99fc' Villalba in a penalty shootout in the semi-final.

The grand final kicked off on the Xbox One, the home platform of Msdossary, ending in a 1-1 draw. MoAuba then won 2-1 on PS4 to clinch the title.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha was on hand to present the trophy to MoAuba, with other football stars such as former Manchester United and Tottenham forward Dimitar Berbatov also attending the event.

How it worked

The 32 players were split into four groups across the two platforms, with 16 Xbox One players and the 16 PS4 players.

The top four players from each group advanced to the last 16, where it became a knockout.

During these matches Xbox players only played other Xbox players and PS4 players only played other PS4 players.

The last remaining Xbox player and PS4 player played two games in the final across both platforms.