World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 29 July-4 August

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Eidfjord, Norway, 2 August: Allan Hovda gets involved in a social swim before the Isklar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon (Photo by Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images)

Lima, Peru, 1 August: Colombia's artistic swimming team in action during the team free-routine finals at the Pan American Games (Photo by Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

Lima, Peru, 29 July: Rosive Silgado Atencio of Colombia lies on the ground after being unable to complete a lift during the women's 59kg weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jyvaskyla, Finland, 3 August: Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland drives his Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 during the second day of the Rally Finland (Photo by EPA/Reporter Images)

Chichester, 1 August: Khadijah Mellah, 18, from Peckham celebrates after winning with her horse Haverland in the charity race, the Magnolia Cup, at Glorious Goodwood. Mellah only learned to ride in April. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Lima, Peru, 30 July: Federico Jaramillo of Colombia competes in the men's overall waterski Finals at the Pan American Games (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Louth, Republic of Ireland, 3 August: Colin Ryan of Limerick during the 2019 M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Annaverna Mountain (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

London, 3 August: Kirsten Wild (far right) surges to a sprint win in the RideLondon Classique before being disqualified for causing a major crash (Photo by Paul Harding/PA Wire)

Mumbai, India, 2 August: A multi-disciplinary performance featuring the indigenous Indian practice of Mallakhamb at the Royal Opera House (Photo by Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Lima, Peru, 3 August: Cuba's Jose Alfredo Quintana and Laydei Dominguez compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the Pan American Games (Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

