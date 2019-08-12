World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 5-11 August

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Alkmaar, Netherlands, 11 August: Belgian cyclists Jens Keukeleire, Yves Lampaert, Tim Merlier, Lawrence Naesen, Jasper Philipsen, Jonas Rickaert, Edward Theuns and Otto Vergaerde sit at the front of the peleton ahead of the European Road Championships for a minute's silence in tribute to countryman Bjorg Lambrecht, who died following an accident during the Tour of Poland. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Perth, Australia, 10 August: Selina Winiata, of New Zealand's Black Ferns, pulls the hair of Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, of Australia's Wallaroos, during the women's Test at Optus Stadium. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Louth, Australia, 10 August: Runners in The Louth Cup pass the crowd during Louth Races. With a population of just 30, the small village on the Darling River in the outback in New South Wales is flooded with racegoers for the annual race meet. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Kansas City, United States, 9 August: Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women's competition of the US Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Lima, Peru, 8 August: Argentina's Luciano del Rio, top, and Chile's Yasmani Acosta compete in the bronze repechage of the men's 130kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the Pan-American Games. (Photo by Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images)

Zipaquira, Colombia, 7 August: Supporters of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal welcome the Tour de France champion back to his hometown. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images)

Newquay, England, 7 August: Jay Quinn, the 2018 British surfing champion, competes in the third round of the Quiksilver Open during day one of the Boardmasters 2019 Surf Festival at Fistral Beach. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelmsford, England, 7 August: Somerset's Roelof Van Der Merwe celebrates dismissing Adam Wheater, of the Essex Eagles, during their Vitality Blast match at the County Ground. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 11 August: More than 80,000 people take to the streets of Sydney for the annual City2Surf 8.7-mile fun run. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Whistler, Canada, 10 August: Daniel Wolfe, of Ireland, takes part in a training run for the Enduro World Series mountain bike event. (Photo by John Gibson/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.