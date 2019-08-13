Climbing World Championships: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in women's bouldering

From the section

Britain's Shauna Coxsey has won bronze in the women's bouldering at the Climbing World Championships in Japan.

Coxsey, 26, can secure a place at Tokyo 2020 when she competes in the women's combined final in Hachioji next Tuesday.

Climbing will make its Olympic debut in next summer's showpiece in the Japanese capital.

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret won her second consecutive world title while Japan's Akiyo Noguchi took silver.

The 2019 Climbing World Championships are live on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.