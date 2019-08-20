World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 12-18 August

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Hachioji, Japan, 18 August: Petra Klingler of Switzerland competes in the bouldering during combined women's qualification on day eight of the IFSC Climbing World Championships at the Esforta Arena. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Istanbul, Turkey, 14 August: Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian lifts the Uefa Super Cup trophy as Liverpool celebrate victory over Chelsea at Vodafone Park. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
North Logan, Utah, USA, 13 August: Stage 1 of the 15th Larry H Miller Tour of Utah 2019 which started and finished in North Logan City. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 16: Greg Ellingson #82 of the Edmonton Eskimos makes a touchdown catch against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)
Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 16 August: Greg Ellingson of the Edmonton Eskimos makes a touchdown catch against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)
Bristol, Tennessee, USA, 17 August: A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nazare, Portugal, 14 August: Papa Modou of Senegal shoots at goal during the match between Senegal and Spain during day two of Mundialito Nazare 2019 at Estadio Do Viveiro (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Whistler, Canada, 17 August: Emil Johansson of Sweden wins the Whistler Crankworx Red Bull Joyride event at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. (Photo by John Gibson/Getty Images)
Putrajaya, Malaysia, 15 August: Nicholas Benatti of Italy in action during the men's series two tricks preliminary round of the IWWF World Waterski Championship at the Putrajaya Water Sports Complex. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images)
Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August: Irene Nzige of Uganda tackled by Naomi Amuguni of Kenya during the Kenya v Uganda Rugby Africa women's World Cup match at Bosman Stadium. (Photo by APO Group/Getty Images)
Sydney, Australia, 14 August: Renee Gartner (left) goes on the attack against Tayla Harris during their fight at ICC Sydney. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

