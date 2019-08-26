World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 19-25 August

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 24 August: David Colturi of the US dives from the 27m platform on Stari Most, the Mostar Bridge, during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)
Birmingham, England, 24 August: England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson (centre) competes in the women's 100m hurdles heats during day one of the British Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Hachioji, Japan, 20 August: Shauna Coxsey of Great Britain competes in the couldering during combined women's final on day 10 of the IFSC Climbing World Championships at the Esforta Arena Hachioji. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Wuhan, China, 25 August: Sun Minghui of China drives against Brazil during the 2019 Sion Brazil Men's International Basketball Challenge at Wuhan Sports Centre. (Photo by Wang HE/Getty Images)
Wilrijk, Belgium, 24 August: Belgium's captain Thomas Briels (17) holds up the trophy as he and team-mates celebrate their victory over Spain in the EuroHockey Championships final. (Photo by DIRK WAEM/AFP/Getty Images)
Atlanta, Georgia, 22 August: Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims dives but fails to make the catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller in an NFL pre-season game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Chelyabinsk, Russia, 25 August: British boxer Anthony Yarde (left) and Russian Sergey Kovalev in action during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at Traktor Ice Arena. (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)
Paris, France, 24 August: Sandi Morris of the US competes in the women's pole vault during the Diamond League meeting at Charlety Stadium. (Photo by ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)
Albany, New York, 24 August: Atlas goalie Jack Concannon (12) in action as defensemen Callum Robinson (10) and Kyle Hartzell (81) look on during the Premier Lacrosse League game against Chaos at Bob Ford Field. (Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Headingley, Leeds, 25 August: England's Ben Stokes celebrates winning the third Ashes Test match. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

