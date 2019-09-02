Football gossip: Neymar, Sancho, Neville, Kalinic, Rebic, Silva, Rafinha, Defour

A text message from Lionel Messi may have sparked the transfer saga of the summer, with Barcelona's attempt to re-sign Brazil forward Neymar, 27, from Paris St-Germain ultimately failing to come off. (L'Equipe, via Star)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would only have parted with Neymar this summer if a world record 300m euros (£272m) bid had arrived. (Le Parisien, via Sport)

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 19, has left the door open for a switch to Manchester United after admitting he "wouldn't mind" a return to England. (Mirror)

England women's manager Phil Neville is the USA's number one target to replace their World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis. (Mail)

Manchester United sent scouts to Benfica's clash with Braga on Sunday to cast an eye over defender Ruben Dias, 22, and 20-year-old midfielder Florentino Luis. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid's Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic, 31, has joined Roma on a season-long loan, with the Serie A side sending Czech forward Patrik Schick, 23, on loan to RB Leipzig. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Croatian striker Ante Rebic, 25, has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join AC Milan on a two-year loan deal, with Portuguese forward Andre Silva, 23, heading the other way. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, 26, signed a contract extension with Barcelona before joining Celta Vigo on a season-long loan. (Marca)

Belgian midfielder Steven Defour, 31, signs for Royal Antwerp two days after his contract with Burnley was cancelled by mutual consent. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch)

Leicester's Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal, 27, said he was "very happy" to be on the verge of a loan move to Fiorentina. (Leicester Mercury)

Atalanta sign Danish defender Simon Kjaer, 30, from Sevilla to replace ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, whose contract was terminated after just 24 days with the Serie A club. (Goal)

Winger Marcus Edwards was once dubbed 'mini Messi' and the 20-year-old has now left Tottenham to join Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria on a permanent deal. (Sun)

Spanish second division side Almeria trolled Manchester United after beating them to the £8m signing of England Under-19 winger Arvin Appiah from Nottingham Forest. (Sun)

Leeds' Belgian left-back Laurens de Bock, 26, said that watching the Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' helped convince him to join the League One side on loan. (Sun)

Premier League clubs are almost certain to vote in favour of realigning next summer's transfer window with Europe. (Telegraph)