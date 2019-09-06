Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Meet the sporting stars going for the glitterball

Watch the new series of Strictly Come Dancing live on BBC One from 19.10 BST on Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing is back.

The 2019 series kicks off this Saturday boasting a plethora of sporting talent who will be swapping trainers for sequins and trading three points for 'SEVEN!'.

But who are the familiar sporting faces in the line-up, and what are their chances of lifting the famous glitterball trophy come December?

David James

Goalkeepers are known more for their hands rather than their feet but following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel (series four) and Peter Shilton (series eight), David has got some pretty big gloves (sorry) to fill.

Being a former England number one, we know he can deal with big-game situations and perform on the biggest stages.

Not one to shy away from a camera, the 49-year-old has rocked some ambitious hairstyles and outfits over the years (who can forget the white suits worn by Liverpool's players before the FA Cup 1996 final?) and we have a feeling he will own Halloween week.

Of course, standing at 6ft 4in his height will have a positive impact and with that long wing span we can see him keeping a clean sheet in the waltz.

Verdict: A glovely chance of getting his hands on the big prize

Will Bayley

A master with the bat and ball, Paralympian Will Bayley's hand-eye coordination is second to none, which will help massively as he tries to propel himself in to Strictly greatness.

Known for getting yellow-carded for his table-top celebration after winning gold in Rio, it's clear the Kent 'batman' has rhythm in his body and will be keen to hit the ground running.

With reaction levels of the highest order, the 31-year-old will not be fazed by the liveliness of the Jive or the fast pace of the paso doble, and his immaculate concentration levels will help him with the slower tempo dances.

Verdict: Bayley will go rally far

Alex Scott

Making waves as a football pundit over the last couple of years, Alex will be hoping to make a big splash on this year's series.

A leader from the back and a former Arsenal Ladies captain, Scott can handle herself on the pitch. Known for her tough tackling and no-nonsense approach, the 34-year-old will be itching to lunge herself in to the challenge of the cha cha.

Performing at the top level of her sport and only recently retiring, her fitness levels will no doubt be better than some of the other competitors, putting her in good stead as she deals with the gruelling Strictly season.

With 21 major trophies already in her cabinet, Scott will be hoping she can another piece of silverware before the year's out.

Verdict: She gets our full-backing

James Cracknell

As a two-time Olympic gold medallist rower, he will most certainly be the powerhouse of the group.

Boasting such strength, lifting his partner will be no issue and, having competed as part of a team, he knows the importance of working together as a group and that timing is just as important as technical ability.

At the age of 47, Cracknell is still at his sporting peak and was part of Cambridge's 2019 boat race triumph.

Verdict: He'll be oar-some

Mike Bushell

Flying the flag for all of the "dad dancers", Mike is keen to add Strictly to his ridiculously ever-expanding CV of sports (he's tried over 500 different one). So he's not afraid to try new things and get his hands dirty.

The BBC Breakfast presenter is no stranger to a high-energy job will definitely be a fan favourite.

He will also have an extra advantage over his other competitors: insider knowledge. Two of his current BBC Breakfast colleagues (Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood) have competed in previous years and their advice and experience will be priceless.

With that many sports under his belt, there's no doubt Mike will be a natural at learning new dances each week and will relish getting thrown in at the deep end, speaking of which...

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell falls into the pool

Verdict: It'll go swimmingly (provided there's no actual water)