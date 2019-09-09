World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 2-9 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Stamford, 7 September: Lauren Kieffer of the United States riding Vermiculus through water during the Burghley Horse Trials Cross County event (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Flushing Meadows, NY, United States, 7 September: Canada's Bianca Andreescu collapses to the floor after defeating Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam (Photo by Danielle Parhizkan/USA Today/Reuters).

Kelso, 8 September: The peloton crosses the River Whiteadder during stage two of the Tour of Britain (Photo by Iajn Rutherford/PA Wire).

Valdovino, Spain, 7 September: Jack Marshall of the United States in action during the men's QS/10,000 trial at the Galicia Classic Surf Pro event at Pantin Beach (Photo by EPA/Kiko Delgado).

Nice, France, 7 September: Daniela Ryf of Switzerland reacts after winning the Ironman 70.3 World Championship (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images).

Zhangjiajie, China, 7 September: A wingsuit flyer competes during the eighth final of the 8th World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain (Photo by Yang Huafeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images).

Adelaide, Australia, 8 September: Rhydian Cowley and Kyle Swan of Victoria during the Australian Winter Walks Championships (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images).

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, 8 September: A driver takes part in the Saltburn Hill Climb, organised by Middlesbrough and District Motor Club (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images).

Wuhan, China, 6 September: A Serbia fan getting into the mood before their Fiba Basketball World Cup match against Puerto Rico (Photo by Jason Lee/Reuters).

Tokyo, Japan, 8 September: Emiri Iwamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Kata Individual bronze medal bout on day three of the Karate 1 Premier League (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images).

All photographs are subject to copyright.

