World Urban Games on the BBC - what you need to know

The first edition of the World Urban Games - featuring some 300 athletes - is taking place in the Hungarian capital Budapest this weekend.

The finals of three of the sports on show - Breaking, BMX freestyle and 3x3 basketball - will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected television.

In addition to those sports, medals are also available in parkour, flying disc (frisbee) freestyle and roller freestyle, with laser run and indoor rowing also on the programme as demonstration sports.

Breaking

For a start, don't refer to it as breakdancing, because that name was coined by the media, not by the "breakers" themselves.

Competitors referred to as B-Girls and B-Boys, go one on one to show off the best moves and interpretations of the music with judges deciding the contest on physical, interpretive and artistic criteria.

Great Britain's B-Girl is Roxy (Roxanne Milliner) - she's a former world trampolining champion who was also at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 as a professional dancer. There's also a Queen Mary in the competition - but she's from Bulgaria.

The men's number one is Menno Wilhelmus Henricus van Gorp from the Netherlands. But everyone calls him Henno. Other names in the men's competition: Phil Wizard, Bumblebee, Quake and Bruce Almighty.

BMX freestyle

This is bicycle motocross stunt riding done on BMX bikes, with five main locations to deal with: street, park (usually a skate park), vertical (like a snowboard halfpipe), trails (dirt tracks) and flatland (mostly for tricks).

GB's James Jones is ranked 9th in the world but will face tough opposition in Budapest with all of the top five ranked men competing.

In the women's event 10th-ranked Charlotte Worthington of GB is absent, with Valeria Ward, the world No 49, taking her chance to go up against the likes of world number one Hannah Roberts of the US and Japan's Minato Oike.

3x3 Basketball

Men's and women's 3x3 basketball becomes an Olympic sport in Tokyo next year

Known variously as Three on Three, Blacktop or Streetball, this variant of the world's second biggest sport is claimed to be the largest urban sport in the world, having its roots in the USA in the late 1980s. There are outdoor basketball courts in just about every city in the world.

It is also an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo next year. Two teams of three players (one or two subs allowed) play into one basketball goal.

What you will be watching is Fiba's World Under-23 Nations League finals. Interestingly, there's no United States team in either the men's or women's competitions in Budapest.

Parkour

Every modern city centre seems to have people jumping across staircases, flipping over walls and hurling themselves over ornamental fountains. That's parkour, a discipline that grew up out of military obstacle course training.

Switzerland's Christian Harmat is the man to beat but Britons David Nelmes of Leeds and Exeter's Edward Scott are in the mix.

In the women's event, Aleksandra Shevchenko from Russia, the gold medallist at the Freestyle World Cup in France earlier this year, will be tough to beat. Four of the top five men's parkour athletes are in Budapest.

Flying Disc freestyle

This is the freestyle version, combining dance and technique, on show in Budapest, rather than the Ultimate team sport variant played in parks and colleges.

Expect to see clever tricks and catches from the likes of world number one Ryan Young from the USA in the men's tournament and Germany's Ilka Simon in the women's event.

Judges mark competitors on difficulty, artistic impression, and execution of the routine, with 30 the perfect score.

GB will be represented by Sophie Rickers, currently the eighth-ranked woman in the world, and Gordy Brown.

Roller freestyle

Great Britain's Joe Atkinson made his breakthrough internationally three years ago and is now a feature of the circuit (he visited 20 countries in 2015 alone).

In addition, he won the World Roller Games last month in Barcelona so is in good form coming in to Budapest.

Because it takes place in an urban environment there is an element of "parkour on wheels" to roller freestyle but mostly, it is like ice skating. Only on roller blades. On concrete.