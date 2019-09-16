World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 9-15 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

London, England, 14 September: Chris Woakes of England edges behind to Steve Smith of Australia during day three of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images).

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 15 September: Siti Aminah of Indonesia competes against Emy Rose Dael of the Philippines during day one of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at Among Raga Stadium (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images).

Nanchang, China, 15 September: Rebecca Peterson of Sweden celebrates winning the women's singles final against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Jiangxi Open tennis tournament (Photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images).

Dongguan, China, 11 September: Rudy Gobert #27 of France drives during the FIBA World Cup 2019 quarter-finals match between the USA and France at Dongguan Basketball Center (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images).

Parc des Princes, Paris, France, 14 September: Neymar scores Paris St-Germain’s first goal against RC Strasbourg (Photo by REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes).

Las Vegas, Nevada, 14 September: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell (20) of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota Supra makes his final pit stop of the race during the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Auchterarder, Scotland, 15 September: Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew is hoisted on to her players’ shoulders to celebrate her team's win during the final day singles matches of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images).

Bloomington, Indiana, United States, 14 September: An Ohio State fan watches the Buckeyes play against Indiana University during an NCAA football game at IU's Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain, 15 September: A crash occurs during the WNT Madrid Challenge (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

Las Vegas, Nevada, 14 September: Tyson Fury makes his entrance to the ring for his heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images).

