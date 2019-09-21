Sunday's gossip column: Moura, Dier, Haaland, Pogba, Zidane, Tuchel, Malen

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, 27, and Spurs midfielder Eric Dier, 25, are high on Manchester United's list of transfer targets. (Star)

United are reportedly interested in Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Mail)

Meanwhile, United are keen to discuss a contract extension for France midfielder Paul Pogba with the 26-year-old's agent Mino Raiola in the next few weeks. (ESPN)

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19. Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the forward, who scored a hat-trick in his side's 6-2 Champions League defeat over Genk earlier this week. (Mirror)

Arsenal are hoping to re-sign Dutch forward Donyell Malen, after he scored 10 goals in 13 games this season for PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old, who was sold by the Gunners for £500,000 two years ago, is also a target for Liverpool. (Mirror)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he is "not bothered" about rumours former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho could replace him at the La Liga side. (Sun)

Zidane also claimed Real Madrid's failure to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, this summer was down to the board and not him. (Sun)

Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Middlesbrough are among the clubs interested in Wolves centre-back Cameron John, 20, who is on loan at Doncaster Rovers. (Mail)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says he could look at free transfer signings following the long-term knee injury suffered by on-loan Stoke City striker striker Benik Afobe, 26. (Bristol Post)