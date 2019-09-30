World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 23-29 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Doha, Qatar, 28 September: The spotlight shines on the world's fastest man Christian Coleman before the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium. (Photo by Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock)

St Andrews, Scotland, 26 September: American singer and actor Justin Timberlake tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, one half of Team Justin, partnering world number four Justin Rose in the Pro-Am event. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 29 September: Chamari Athapathtu of Sri Lanka celebrates scoring a century during the first game of the Women's Twenty20 International Series against Australia at the North Sydney Oval. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Harrogate, England, 25 September: Rohan Dennis of Australia competes in the Individual Time Trial 54km men's elite race from Northhallerton to Harrogate during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Osaka, Japan, 29 September: Japan's Aika Akutagawa spikes the ball over Anne Buijs and Nicole Koolhaas of the Netherlands during a Women's World Cup volleyball match. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images)

Cascais, Portugal, 29 September: Competitors rush to the water in Cascais Bay during the opening leg of the Portugal Ironman 70.3. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland, 27 September: Leah McCourt punches Kerry Hughes during their women's MMA featherweight bout at Bellator 227 in the 3Arena, Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Fukuroi, Japan, 28 September: Japanese players celebrate their shock victory at the Rugby World Cup against Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Beijing, China, 29 September: Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their first-round match at the China Open at the China National Tennis Centre. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

St Petersburg, Russia, 28 September: Referees try to stop a fight between SKA St Petersburg's Yaroslav Dyblenko and Dynamo Moscow's Andrei Mironov during the KHL ice hockey match at Ledovy Dvorets Arena. (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)

