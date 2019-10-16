World Beach Games: Team GB women win beach soccer silver, Guy Bridge wins kite foil bronze

Team GB won four out of five matches in Doha but lost in the final to the pre-tournament favourites

Team GB's women's beach soccer team won silver at the inaugural World Beach Games after a 3-2 defeat by Spain.

The GB team, who as England claimed the European title in 2017, took the lead in Doha through Molly Clark.

But a brace from Lorena Asensio and a Carmen Fresneda strike put Spain 3-1 ahead at the end of the first quarter before a Rebecca Barron consolation.

Earlier, 20-year-old Guy Bridge claimed Team GB's first World Beach Games medal with bronze in the men's kite foil.

His elder brother Olly finished 16th, while their mother, Steph Bridge, finished 16th in the women's kite foil competition.

The sport is set to be included in the Olympic programme for the first time at the Paris 2024 Games.

"I didn't realise I had won the first Team GB medal of the World Beach Games - that's so great," said Bridge.

"It has been a hard couple of days, but it is great to come away with a medal."

The World Beach Games was set up to give athletes the opportunity to profile their sport to younger audiences.

The Great Britain team, run by the British Olympic Association, sent 20 athletes to the Games.

The event is being run by the Association of National Olympic Committee as the Olympic movement continues to undergo a revamp in a bid to rejuvenate the Games.

It is hoped multi-sport events like the World Beach Games can provide athletes with the opportunity to profile their sport to global and younger audiences.

"I have been in the sport for seven years and it has grown hugely in that time," said Team GB women's beach soccer captain Sarah Kempson.

"I really hope that we can now create a platform for younger girls to have the opportunity that I have had.

"I have played all around the world and whilst I hope I continue to get those opportunities, I hope that girls watching have been inspired to come and give it a go, and one day take my sport and in 10 years' time show me how it is done."