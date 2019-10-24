Football gossip: Rodwell, Muller, Mourinho, Chilwell, Maddison, Sidibe

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Jack Rodwell, 28, who is currently a free agent, is in talks with Roma over a shock move to Serie A. (Mail)

Manchester United are interested in a January move for Bayern Munich's German striker Thomas Muller, 30. (Bild, via Star)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed rumours that former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will be taking charge at the German club. (Sky Germany, via Mirror)

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Leicester's English defender Ben Chilwell, 22, or English midfielder James Maddison, 22, in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Monaco cannot recall France defender Djibril Sidibe, 27, from his season-long loan at Everton, following rumours that the French side were considering terminating his spell at Goodison because of interest from AC Milan. (Liverpool Echo)

Paul Scholes believes his former club Manchester United should attempt to sign Arsenal's out-of-favour ex-Germany international playmaker Mesut Ozil, 31, to help solve their problems in attack. (BT Sport, via Evening Standard)

Leicester are being linked with Trabzonspor's Turkish midfielder Kerem Baykus, 19. (Fotospor - in Turkish)

The future of Liverpool's kit deal is set to be confirmed on Friday when a judge decides whether New Balance or Nike have rights to the lucrative contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell says a loan move would not suit English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, insisting the 19-year-old "has not stalled". (Express and Star)

Crystal Palace have secured a £22.5m boost after they sold an instalment owed on the deal which took England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, to Manchester United to an Australian bank in order to receive the money now. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City almost lost out on Pep Guardiola becoming their manager because he struggled to find suitable accommodation, a new book has revealed. (Independent)

Former Netherlands midfielder Ronald de Boer, 49, almost joined Manchester United in 2000 but was advised against it by then Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, who went on to manage United in 2014. (FourFourTwo)