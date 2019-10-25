Football gossip: Pogba, Bale, Mbappe, Nunez, Ozil, Luiz

Real Madrid are willing to offer Manchester United £90m plus Wales international forward Gareth Bale, 30, for Paul Pogba, but want the 26-year-old France international midfielder to prove form and fitness on the field. (El Desmarque, via Express)

Real Madrid are planning to offload Bale and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 28, to fund a move for Paris St-Germain's France international forward Kylian Mbappe, 20. (Calciomercato)

Real President Florentino Perez plans to do everything in his power to secure Mbappe's transfer to the Bernabeu next summer. (AS)

Bayern Munich are considering a January move for Athletic Bilbao's Spain defender Unai Nunez and have held talks with the 22-year-old, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton. (Goal.com)

Advisors to Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, are trying to persuade the former Germany international to move to the MLS. (Mail)

Ozil is prepared to play the long game at Arsenal and out-last Unai Emery at the club. (Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they could yet take up their option to buy back Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 21, who signed for Aston Villa in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Guardiola is worried his Manchester City squad does not have the depth to cope with the gruelling winter fixture schedule. (Manchester Evening News)

Brazil international midfielder Willian, 31, has no plans to return to his homeland when his contract expires at the end of the season and hopes to remain with Chelsea. (Metro)

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is hoping to see England striker Tammy Abraham, 22, and England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori commit to new contracts at Stamford Bridge. (Goal.com)

Italian side Roma will decide next week whether to sign former Manchester City and Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell, 28, on a free transfer. (Sun)

Lawro takes on "Terminator" Arnold Schwarzenegger This weekend's Premier League predictions

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said reports that Jose Mourinho is top of the club's list of managers to succeed Lucien Favre are "without any substance". (ESPN)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 24, has not been affected by rumours of a return to Chelsea and remains part of the long-term plans for the south-coast club. (Bournemouth Echo)

Wolves are keen to agree a new contract with French defender Willy Boly, 28, who has less than two years remaining on his current deal. (Mail)

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes Arsenal could make a remarkable move to sign Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, on a free transfer in 2020 if the Belgium defender does not sign a new contract. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson insists Wilfried Zaha was "not very close" to joining Arsenal this summer as the Ivory Coast forward, 26, prepares to face the Gunners this weekend. (Football.London)

Unai Emery has insisted Arsenal made the right decision by choosing to sign Nicolas Pepe, 24, instead of Ivory Coast team-mate Zaha over the summer. (Mirror)

Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Rodrigo Caio 26 and Gremio's Brazil international forward Everton Soares, 23 - a target for Tottenham - impressed Barcelona official Ramon Planes on a recent scouting mission. (Caught Offside)

IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi is one of the names under consideration to become the next manager of Barnsley. (Sky Sports)

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's summer signings; France international Tanguy Ndombele, 22, Argentine Giovani Lo Celso, 23, and English defender Ryan Sessegnon, 19, will need at least 18 months before they can regularly produce their best football for the club. (Telegraph)

Legendary ex-Argentina playmaker Diego Maradona, 58, congratulated Dries Mertens, 32, for overtaking him on Napoli's list of all-time leading scorers and urged his former club to do all they can to keep hold of the Belgium international forward, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Goal.com)

Napoli and Juventus missed the chance to sign Salzburg's Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Haland, 19 - who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City - for 4m euros when he was playing for Norwegian side Molde. (Calciomercato)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, 21, will take time to adapt to life at Molineux. (Express and Star)