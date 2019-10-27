Football gossip: Sancho, James, Ceballos, Mbappe, Rakitic

Manchester United are prepared to meet Borussia Dortmund's demands as they attempt to sign England forward Jadon Sancho. The German club are likely to demand at least £100m for the 19-year-old. (Mirror)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is planning a loan bid for Chelsea's 19-year-old England Under-20 defender Reece James. (Sun)

The return of Real Madrid's loan players, including Dani Ceballos, 23, at Arsenal, is likely to increase their chances of a bid for Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20. (AS)

Barcelona's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, is "open to offers" regarding a January move, with Manchester United and Juventus monitoring. (Marca)

Southampton want Erik Stoffelshaus, who has worked at Schalke and Lokomotiv Moscow, to become their new sporting director, with Manchester United also interested in the 48-year-old. (Sun)

Liverpool wore special shirts against Tottenham featuring the word "Futuremakers" to raise awareness of their main sponsor's global initiative to tackle inequality by empowering the next generation to learn, earn and grow. (Liverpool Echo)

A photographer plans to send Brescia the bill for his broken camera after former Liverpool and Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli, 29, kicked it in frustration at being substituted. (Sun)