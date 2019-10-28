Football gossip: Bale, Xhaka, Lacazette, Smalling, Haaland, Rodwell

Wales international Gareth Bale, 30, has asked Real Madrid not to publish his medical records, exercising his right under Spanish law of protection of personal data. (ESPN)

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua have again been linked with Bale. (Marca)

Bale flew to London to meet with his agent on Monday as uncertainty continues over his Real Madrid future. (Mail)

Real Madrid say the former Tottenham favourite travelled to London for personal reasons. (Marca)

Manchester United are interested in recruiting Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 20, and Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23. (ESPN)

Roma have rejected the chance to sign former Manchester City and England midfielder Jack Rodwell, 28. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Tottenham have told Inter they will not sell defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, in January but the Serie A club hope the Belgium international will join on a free in the summer. (Guardian)

Southampton's on-loan England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 31, is willing to take a pay cut to resume his Celtic career permanently. (The Scotsman)

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, 27, was visited at home by three senior players after his angry reaction to being booed by his own team's supporters when he was substituted in Sunday's draw at home to Crystal Palace. (The Athletic)

Arsenal will meet with Xhaka in the next few days to discuss his reaction to being substituted. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has 'liked' an Instagram post making a forceful remark to team-mate Xhaka and calling for manager Unai Emery to be sacked. (London Evening Standard)

Former England captain Alan Shearer says Xhaka may struggle to come back at Arsenal after appearing to swear at fans following his substitution. (Sun)

How Tony Adams inspired Granada Ex-England captain's influence praised as Granada make surprise ascent to the top of La Liga

England defender Chris Smalling, 29, is expected to return to Manchester United once his year-long loan spell at Roma expires in the summer, despite recent rumours of a permanent move to the Italian club. (Sky Sports)

Napoli will abandon hopes of signing RB Salzburg's Leeds-born Norway international striker Erling Haaland in January because they expect Manchester United to sign the 19-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)

Newcastle are encouraging Brazilian forward Joelinton, 23, to bring some of his family to England as they fear their record signing's problems on the pitch are partly down to moving to a new country on his own. (Telegraph)

Liverpool's Cameroon international defender Joel Matip, 28, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and could be out for up to six weeks. (London Evening Standard)

Besiktas want to end their two-year loan agreement with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius early and send the 26-year-old German back to Merseyside in January. (Takvim, via Sun)

Tottenham are set to trust in youth rather than the transfer window in January, with players such as Republic of Ireland Under-21 forward Troy Parrott, 17, among those likely to be given a chance. (Star)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner, 33, wants to stay with the club beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the season. (Guardian)

A trio of Arsenal officials were left frustrated recently having travelling to watch Eddie Nketiah play for Leeds against West Brom, only for the 20-year-old to take no part. (Athletic, via Star)

Former Tottenham favourite Rafael van der Vaart wants his old club to sign Ajax's Morocco international midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26, and sent a text to chairman Daniel Levy. (Talksport)