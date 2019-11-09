Sunday's gossip column: Depay, Emery, Enrique, Giroud, Mbappé, Pogba, Milinkovic-Savic

Tottenham are ready to make a £50m bid for 25-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who moved to French club Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have held talks with former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique about the prospect of replacing manager Unai Emery. (El Confidencial, via Metro)

Chelsea will make signing Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24, a priority in January if the Blues' transfer ban is lifted. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea want £5m from any club wanting to sign France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, in January. (Sunday Express)

Paris St-Germain have made initial contact over extending 20-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappé's deal but no formal offer has been tabled. (L'Equipe, via Marca)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will not allow Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren, 30, to leave the club in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

Liverpool v Man City Phil McNulty analysis - 'A gripping chapter in a great new rivalry'

Juventus could offer Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 25, and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 32, in exchange for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Tuttosport, via Sunday Express)

Manchester United have joined Tottenham and Paris St-Germain in showing an interest in Ajax and Cameroon keeper André Onana, 23. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are open to selling Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg in January, with the 37-year-old's contract running out at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Wolves will complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven's 17-year-old Dutch defender Nigel Lonwijk for a nominal fee of £200,000 in January. (ED, via Birmingham Mail)

Uefa are looking at holding the 2024 Champions League final in the United States, with New York the preferred venue in a move which would see the game take place outside Europe for the first time. (Morning Consult)