Football gossip: Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Vieira, Sancho, Moyes, Guardiola, Soyuncu

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, remains keen to discuss a new contract with Tottenham following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as head coach. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham boss Mourinho is hopeful of a new deal for another Belgium defender, 30-year-old Toby Alderweireld. (Football.London)

Alderweireld, whose contract expires at the end of the season, feels "lucky" to work with Mourinho. (Talksport)

David Beckham is lining up former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira as the first head coach of new MLS side Inter Miami. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, is believed to favour a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona over Manchester United or Liverpool. (Star)

West Ham could consider a shock move to bring back David Moyes as manager if they sack Manuel Pellegrini. (London Evening Standard)

Pep Guardiola remains fully committed to Manchester City and the club intend to maintain managerial "continuity", according to chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. (Goal.com)

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu's agent has dismissed suggestions that a transfer to Arsenal, Manchester City or Galatasaray is on the agenda for the 23-year-old. (Leicester Mercury)

Why has Ibrahimovic invested in Hammarby? The story behind Zlatan's new Swedish side

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among seven leading European sides to have contacted the agent of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 20. (Bild, via Mail)

Rangers' on-loan former England striker Jermain Defoe, 37, is willing to take a pay cut to complete a permanent move from Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Manchester United and Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes, the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder, has signed a new contract with Sporting Lisbon that contains a release clause increased by £20m to £85m. (Mirror)

Real Valladolid sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez admits contract talks with Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 20, who has a 12m euros (£10.2m) release clause and has been linked with Manchester United and Everton, are at a standstill. (Sport Witness)

Celtic are willing to allow Ivorian midfielder Eboue Kouassi, 21, to leave permanently or on loan in January. (Football Insider)

Barcelona's out-of-favour French defender Samuel Umtiti, 26, would like to finish his career at the Nou Camp but has hinted at a move to secure regular first-team football. (Sport)

Manchester United are no longer in the market for a new left-back after the emergence of their 19-year-old English defender Brandon Williams. (Times - subscription required)

The agent of River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre has dismissed reports that Everton have made a bid for the 24-year-old Colombian. (Sport Witness)

Leeds United are looking for replacements for loanee Eddie Nketiah should Arsenal choose to recall the English 20-year-old in January. (Mirror)

Braga boss Ricardo Sa Pinto believes Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo deserves to be linked with Arsenal but fears for friend Unai Emery's future. (Express and Star)

Leicester's new training ground is on course to be completed by next summer despite recent bad weather proving an "absolute nightmare" for contractors. (Leicester Mercury)

Buddhist monks have blessed the new training ground in an elaborate ceremony. (Leicester Mercury)