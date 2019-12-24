Quiz: A Question Of Sport At 50 - test your knowledge

Regular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell with presenter Sue Barker

In January 1970, David Vine presented the first edition of what was to become a British television institution.

A Question Of Sport has been a staple for generations of sport fans and is now the longest continuously running quiz show on British television.

To mark the programme's 50th birthday, BBC One will broadcast two special shows looking back at the history of A Question Of Sport, with sporting greats and celebrity fans sharing their memories.

You can catch A Question Of Sport At 50 on Friday, 27 December at 20:30 GMT, while A Question Of Sport: 50 Not Out airs on Friday, 3 January at 19:30.

To get you in the mood for the big 50th celebrations, the programme's team have set you a little challenge...

Below are 20 questions featuring famous sport stars who have all appeared as guests on the show.

Give it a go and see how many you can answer correctly. If you get top marks, let the team know using the hashtag #QuestionofSport.