Vicki Aggar: British Athlete Commission chair resigns from Wada role over Russia decision

Athletes will not be allowed to compete under the Russian flag at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Former British Paralympian Vicki Aggar has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's Athlete Committee over the Russian doping scandal.

Aggar, who won a rowing bronze at Beijing 2008, was critical of the decision not to impose a blanket ban.

Russia was given a four-year ban from all major events, but athletes who can prove they are untainted by doping can still compete under a neutral flag.

Aggar said: "I do not feel that Wada exists anymore."

The British Athlete Commission chair said: "Events over the past two years have fundamentally shaken my belief in an organisation that I felt initially served a great purpose in protecting the integrity of sport.

"Too many political games [or machinations], too many conflicts and too much self-interest has led to too many bad decisions, compromises and broken promises."

Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was first suspended in 2015 but the ban was lifted in September 2018, "subject to strict conditions".

Part of those conditions was the handing of data to Wada and Rusada was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data given to investigators in January 2019.

Certain continental and regional events - such as Euro 2020 and World Cup qualifying matches in football, the Sochi Grand Prix in Formula 1 - are not included in the latest sanction.