Sporting calendar 2020: Unmissable events and month-by-month dates

Clockwise from top left: Laura Kenny, Lewis Hamilton, Ellie Simmonds, Harry Kane, Ben Stokes, Dina Asher-Smith, Johanna Konta and Adam Peaty all hope to be celebrating in 2020

Highlights of the sporting year in 2020 include the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, football's Euro 2020 - which culminates with a final at Wembley Stadium - and the Ryder Cup in golf.

In addition to two Twenty20 World Cups, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the inaugural season of the new The Hundred competition.

The month-by-month list below will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed, but dates and venues are subject to change.

The 20 unmissable events in 2020

21 February to 8 March: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup in Australia

22 February: Boxing - Tyson Fury challenges Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

14 March: Rugby union - final round of the men's Six Nations

4 April: Horse racing - the Grand National at Aintree

9-12 April: Golf - the Masters at Augusta National

26 April: Athletics - London Marathon

9 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final at Wembley

17 May: Football - final round of the Premier League season

23 May: Football - FA Cup final at Wembley

30 May: Football - Champions League final in Istanbul

12 June to 12 July: Football - Euro 2020 (final at Wembley)

29 June to 12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

16-19 July: Golf - The Open at Royal St George's

17 July to 15 August: Cricket - The Hundred

19 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix at Silverstone

24 July to 9 August: Olympic Games in Tokyo

25 August to 6 Septembers: Paralympic Games in Tokyo

25-27 September: Golf - Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

18 October to 15 November: Men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

7 November: Rugby Union - England v New Zealand at Twickenham

Month-by-month calendar

January

The world's top tennis players head to the Australian Open for the opening Grand Slam tournament of the season

1: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London

3-6: Football - FA Cup third round

3-12: Tennis - ATP Cup, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia

3-7: Cricket - South Africa v England second Test, Cape Town

4-12: Darts - BDO World Professional Championships, Lakeside

7: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: Manchester United v Manchester City

8: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: Leicester v Aston Villa

12-19: Snooker - the Masters, Alexandra Palace, London

16-20: Cricket - South Africa v England third Test, Port Elizabeth

18: Mixed martial arts - UFC 246: Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone, Las Vegas

19: American football - NFL Championship games

19: Netball - Nations Cup: England v New Zealand, Nottingham

20 Jan-2 Feb: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

22: Netball - Nations Cup: England v South Africa, Birmingham

22-26: Table tennis - World Team Olympic Qualification Event, Gondomar, Portugal

24-27: Football - FA Cup fourth round

24-28: Cricket - South Africa v England fourth Test, Johannesburg

25: Netball - Nations Cup: England v Jamaica, London

26: Netball - Nations Cup final, London

28: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg: Aston Villa v Leicester

29: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg: Manchester City v Manchester United

30: Rugby league - start of Super League season: Wigan v Warrington

30 Jan-2 Feb: Para-cycling - Track World Championship, Milton, Canada

31: Football - Transfer deadline day

31: Cricket - India v England women's T20 tri-series, Canberra

February

February marks the beginning of the men's and women's Six Nations

1: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Wales v Italy; Ireland v Scotland

1: Cricket - Australia v England women's T20 tri-series, Canberra

2: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: France v England

2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland; Wales v Italy; France v England

2: American football - Super Bowl, Miami

4: Cricket - South Africa v England first ODI, Cape Town

6-9: Basketball - GB women's Olympic qualifying event in China

7-8: Tennis - Fed Cup qualifier: Slovakia v Great Britain, Bratislava

7: Cricket - South Africa v England second ODI, Durban

7: Cricket - India v England women's T20 tri-series, Melbourne

8-9: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round

8: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales; Scotland v England

8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: France v Italy

9: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: France v Italy

9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England; Ireland v Wales

9: Cricket - South Africa v England third ODI, Johannesburg

9: Cricket - Australia v England women's T20 tri-series, Melbourne

12: Cricket - South Africa v England first T20, East London

14-17: Football - FA Cup fifth round

14: Cricket - South Africa v England second T20, Durban

15: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Glasgow

16: Cricket - South Africa v England third T20, Centurion

16: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round

18: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs: Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

19: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs: Atalanta v Valencia, Tottenham v RB Leipzig

19-21: Formula 1 - pre-season testing, Spain

20: Football - Europa League last 32, first legs

20-23: Para Powerlifting World Cup, Manchester

21 Feb-8 Mar: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, Australia

22: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Italy v Scotland; Wales v France

22: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury heavyweight world title fight TBC

22: Rugby league - World Club Challenge: St Helens v Sydney Roosters

22-23: Athletics - British Indoor Championships, Glasgow

23: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: England v Ireland

23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v France; England v Ireland; Italy v Scotland

25: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg: Chelsea v Bayern Munich, Napoli v Barcelona

26: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg: Real Madrid v Manchester City, Lyon v Juventus

26 Feb-1 March: Track Cycling World Championships, Berlin

26-28: Formula 1 - pre-season testing, Barcelona, Spain

27: Football - Europa League last 32, second legs

29: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

29: Football - Women's Continental League Cup final

March

In the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the World Indoor Championships take place in Nanjing, China

1: Football - Carabao Cup final, Wembley

4: Football - FA Cup fifth round

7: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy; England v Wales

7: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: England v Wales; Scotland v France

8: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Scotland v France

8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

9-12: Para-swimming - World Series, Sheffield

10: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Valencia v Atalanta, RB Leipzig v Tottenham

10-13: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

11: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Paris St-Germain v Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

11-15: Badminton - All England Open Championships, Birmingham

11-25: Boxing - Olympic Continental Qualifier, London

12: Football - Europa League last 16, first legs

13-15: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

13-15: Athletics - World Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China

14: Rugby union - final round of men's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland; Italy v England; France v Ireland

15: Rugby union - final round of Women's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland; Italy v England; France v Ireland

15: Football - Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

17: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Manchester City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon

18: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Bayern Munich v Chelsea, Barcelona v Napoli

19: Football - Europa League last 16, second legs

19-23: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England first Test, Galle

20-22: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

21-22: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

21: Mixed martial arts - UFC Fight Night London, The O2

24-25: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals

26: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semi-finals: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland; Slovakia v Republic of Ireland; Scotland v Israel

27-31: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England second Test, Colombo

27: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Italy; Wales v Austria

27-29: Rugby union - European Champions Cup quarter-finals

27-29: Diving - World Series final leg, London

28: Scottish Challenge Cup final, venue TBC

28: Gymnastics - Artistic World Cup, Birmingham

29: Rowing - Boat Races, London

29: Athletics - World Half Marathon Championships, Poland

31: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying play-off finals: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland; Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel

31: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Denmark

April

The 84th edition of golf's Masters takes place at Augusta National in the United States

1-2: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

2-5: Women's golf major - ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills

3-5: Formula 1 - Vietnam Grand Prix, Hanoi

4-5: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley

4: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

7-8: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

9: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

9-12: Golf - Masters, Augusta National

9-12: Para-swimming - World Series (and GB Paralympic trials), Sheffield

10: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Wales v Faroe Islands

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals

12-15: Cricket - first round of County Championship fixtures

13-19: Equestrian - FEI World Cup Finals, Las Vegas

14-15: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

14: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Belarus v Northern Ireland; Wales v Norway; Scotland v Portugal

14-19: Tennis - Fed Cup finals, Budapest

14-19: Swimming - British Championships, London Aquatics Centre

16: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

16-19: Gymnastics - British Championships, Liverpool

17-19: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

18 Apr-4 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield

18-19: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley

18-19: Rugby union - European Champions Cup semi-finals

19: Football - Women's FA Cup semi-finals

21-26: Badminton - European Championships, Kiev, Ukraine

21-26: Diving - World Cup, Tokyo

25-26: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs

26: Athletics - London Marathon

26: Football - FA People's Cup finals weekend

28-29: Football - Champions League semi-final, first legs

30: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs

30 Apr-3 May: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire (women's event 1-2 May)

30 Apr-3 May: Gymnastics - Women's European Artistic Championships, Paris

May

The road to Wembley reaches its conclusion with the FA Cup final in May

1-3: Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

1: Taekwondo - European Championships, Serbia

1-3: Judo - European Championships, Prague

2-3: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs

5-6: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs

6-10: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

7: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs

8-10: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

8-24: Ice hockey - men's World Championship, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland

9: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

9: Football - FA Women's Cup final, Wembley

9-31: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

11-17: Swimming - European Championships, Budapest

14-17: Golf - US PGA Championship, Harding Park, San Francisco

15-17: Canoeing - European Slalom Championships, London

16-17: Hockey's Big Weekend, Twickenham Stoop

16: Football - League Two play-off final, Wembley

17: Football - final day of Premier League season

17-23: World Para-swimming Open European Championships, Funchal, Madeira

19-24: Skateboarding - World Skate Street League World Championships, London

21 & 23-24: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

22: Rugby union - European Challenge Cup final, Stade de Marseille

23: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley

23: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Stade de Marseille

23-24: Rugby league - Super League's Magic Weekend, Newcastle

24: Football - Women's Champions League final, Vienna

24 May-7 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris

24: Football - League One play-off final, Wembley

25: Football - Championship play-off final, Wembley

25-31: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Xiamen, China

26-31: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Rock Hill, United States

27: Football - Europa League final, Gdansk

27-31: Gymnastics - Men's European Artistic Championships, Baku

28: Cricket - first round of T20 Blast group matches

30: Football - Champions League final, Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

31: Rugby union - Women's Premier 15s final, Kingsholm, Gloucester

June

Rome's Stadio Olimpico hosts the opening game of Euro 2020

2: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: Austria v England

3-7: World Para Athletics European Championships, Bydgoszcz, Poland

4-7: Women's golf major - US Women's Open, Houston, Texas

4-8: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, The Oval

5: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Northern Ireland v Belarus; Scotland v Albania

5-7: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

6: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom

6: Athletics - Night of 10,000m PBs, European 10,000m Cup & Olympic trials, Highgate

6-7: Rugby league - Challenge Cup semi-finals

6-7: Triathlon - World Series, Leeds

7: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Romania

8-13: Cycling - Women's Tour

9: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands, Wales v Belarus, Finland v Scotland

12 June-12 July: Football - Euro 2020, various venues (final at Wembley)

12-16: England v West Indies, second Test, Edgbaston

12-14: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

15-21: Tennis - Fever-tree Championships, Queen's Club

18-21: Golf - US Open, Winged Foot, New York

20-21: Athletics - British Championships and Olympic trials, Manchester

20: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham

20: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium

21-27: Tennis - Nature Valley International, Eastbourne

25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's

25-28: Women's golf major - PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania

26-28: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

26 June-5 July: Cycling - Giro Rosa

27 June-19 July: Cycling - Tour de France

29 June-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

29: Cricket - Scotland v Australia T20, The Grange, Edinburgh

July

The world's best athletes head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games

3, 5 & 7: England v Australia T20s (Riverside, Old Trafford and Headingley)

3-5: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

4: Rugby union - Japan v England, Oita; Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; New Zealand v Wales, Auckland; South Africa v Scotland, venue TBC

4-5: Athletics - Anniversary Games, London Stadium

5: Motorcycling - British round of the World Superbike Championship, Donington Park

11, 14 & 16: Cricket - England v Australia one-day internationals (Lord's, Ageas Bowl and Bristol County Ground)

11: Rugby union - Japan v England, Kobe; Australia v Ireland, Sydney; New Zealand v Wales, Wellington; South Africa v Scotland, venue TBC

16-19: Golf - The Open, Royal St George's

17-19: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

17 July-15 Aug: Cricket - The Hundred

18: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

18: Rugby union - New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin

23-26: Women's golf major - Evian Championship, Evian Resort

24 July-9 Aug: Olympic Games, Tokyo

25-26: Motorsport - Formula E Championship final round, London

30 July-3 Aug: Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, Lord's

31 July-2 Aug: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August

The finals of cricket's The Hundred takes place at Lord's and Hove in August

7-11: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Old Trafford

14: Cricket - The Hundred women's final, Hove

14-18: Football - Premier League season starts (dates TBC)

14 Aug-6 Sept: Cycling - Tour of Spain

15: Cricket - The Hundred men's final, Lord's

15-16: Cycling - RideLondon

16: Athletics - British Grand Prix, Gateshead

16-23: Rowing - World Championships, Bled, Slovenia

20-24: Cricket - England v Pakistan, third Test, Trent Bridge

20-23: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Troon

22-23: Triathlon - World Grand Final, Edmonton

25 Aug-6 Sept: Paralympic Games, Tokyo

26-30: Athletics - European Championships, Paris

27-30: Golf - US PGA Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta

28-30: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

29, 31 & 2 Sept: Cricket - England v Pakistan T20s (Headingley, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Ageas Bowl)

30: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone

31 Aug-13 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York

September

Britain's Kare Adenegan and Hannah Cockroft hope to be celebrating medal success in Tokyo as the Paralympic Games continue in September

4-6: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

5: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

5-6: Darts - Champions League, Leicester

6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain

10, 12 & 15: Cricket - England v Ireland ODIs (Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, The Oval)

10-13: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth

13: Athletics - Great North Run

18-20: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

18: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland; Portugal v Scotland

19: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge

20-27: Cycling - Road World Championships, Switzerland

22: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Norway v Wales; Scotland v Finland

25-27: Golf - Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

25-27: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

October

England will look to add the Twenty20 World Cup to the 50-over World Cup they won at Lord's in July 2019

9-11: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

10: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

17: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

18 Oct-15 Nov: Cricket - Men's Twenty20 World Cup, Australia

23-25: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

28 Oct-1 Nov: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

30 Oct-1 Nov: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

31: Rugby league - England v Australia, first Test, University of Bolton Stadium

November

England face New Zealand in November looking to emulate the stunning victory they enjoyed in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in October 2019

2-8: Tennis WTA Finals, Shenzhen, China

7: Rugby Union - Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand; Scotland v Argentina; Ireland v Australia; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures

7: Rugby League - England v Australia second Test, Elland Road

8-15: Tennis - ATP Finals, London

13-15: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

14: Rugby union - Autumn internationals: England v Argentina; Scotland v Japan; Ireland v South Africa; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures

14: Rugby league - England v Australia, third Test, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15: Cricket - Men's Twenty20 World Cup final, Melbourne

15-22: Tennis - ATP Finals, London

19-22: Women's golf major - LPGA Tour Championship, Tiburon, Florida

19-22: Golf - World Tour Championship, Dubai

21: Rugby union - Autumn Internationals: England v tier-two nation TBC; Scotland v New Zealand; Ireland v Japan; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures

23-29: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Madrid

24 Nov-6 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York Barbican

27-29: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Island

28: Rugby union - Autumn international: England v Australia, Twickenham

December

TBC: Darts - PDC World Championship, Alexander Palace, London