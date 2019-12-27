New Year Honours: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Baroness Sue Campbell recognised
-
- From the section Sport
Five of England's Cricket World Cup winners - including Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes - feature in the Queen's New Year Honours list, as does the Football Association's Baroness Sue Campbell.
Captain Morgan becomes a CBE, Stokes is appointed an OBE, and team-mates Jos Buttler and Joe Root are made MBEs. Coach Trevor Bayliss becomes an OBE.
Baroness Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, is made a dame after a landmark year of women's sport.
Ex-cricketer Clive Lloyd is knighted.
- Scotland's Matthew appointed OBE
- Wales' Jones and Dykes receive New Year honours
- Ex-Northern Ireland captain Hughes made MBE
As well as the four players and coach Bayliss, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves becomes a CBE.
England netballers Serena Guthrie, 29, and Jo Harten, 30, become MBEs, as does Kelly Sotherton, who was retrospectively awarded a second Olympic heptathlon bronze in September.
Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, 26, becomes an OBE, as do Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and horse racing trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.
And there is an MBE for ex-Southampton defender Francis Benali, who completed five Ironmans in a week in May to raise money for charity.
Women's sport stars honoured
Baroness Campbell becomes a dame after England reached the Women's World Cup semi-final in July, though their hopes of making it to the final for the first time were dashed by eventual champions the United States.
The 71-year-old became a Baroness in 2008 after five years chairing UK Sport and says the damehood is an "immense privilege".
"I feel very grateful and it's a reflection of all the hard work an awful lot of people have put in to women's football and my life in sport generally," she added.
Midfielder Jill Scott, who was part of England's World Cup side and has 151 international caps, is made an MBE as is Gabby Logan, who presented coverage of the competition on the BBC.
Wales defender Loren Dykes, who won her 100th international cap in April, and Scottish football trailblazer Rose Reilly also become MBEs.
Later in July, England, captained by Guthrie, reached the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup on home soil and went on to win bronze.
In May, Jones - who won Olympic taekwondo gold in 2012 and 2016 - claimed her first world title in front of a home crowd in Manchester.
And in September golfer Matthew captained Europe to a sensational Solheim Cup victory against the United States.
"It is great to keep ladies' golf in the spotlight and this honour is not just for me but the team," Matthew said of the OBE. "It is great to see us recognised in such a special way."
Former squash world champion and three-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Laura Massaro, who announced her retirement in May, becomes an MBE as does British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen.
Honours cap excellent year of cricket
The honours for England's cricketers cap a year in which the side became world champions with a dramatic super-over victory against New Zealand, though they were unable to regain the Ashes despite Stokes' memorable efforts in the third Test.
Stokes' summer heroics, including a man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final and an unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia, also meant he was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019.
Wicketkeeper Buttler broke the stumps to seal England's home World Cup win in July, before Root captained England's Test team in the Ashes.
"I'm very proud to have been awarded a CBE," said Morgan. "Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true and the honours and awards that have come since that day at Lord's really mean a lot to everyone connected with the team.
"The events of that day at Lord's were the result of many years of hard work and dedication, and I see this honour - and the honours for my team-mates - as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line."
Root told BBC Sport: "I am extremely proud, privileged and humbled by this honour.
"It was a monumental summer. Everyone threw everything into it and to come out as world champions - it's definitely one I'll look back fondly on."
Ex-West Indies captain Lloyd is not the only past cricketer to be recognised: West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge receives a knighthood on the overseas list and England wicketkeeper Alan Knott, who played from 1967-85, becomes an MBE.
Ex-NI captain honoured
In football, there is an MBE for former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes, who won 112 international caps before retiring in June.
Commonwealth bronze-winning hockey player Barry Middleton, who announced his retirement earlier in 2019, and 12-time Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallist Dave Morgan become MBEs.
And former Paralympics GB wheelchair basketballer Martin McElhatton is made an OBE, while four-time Paralympic champion runner Michael McKillop becomes an MBE.
List in full
Knighthood
Clive Lloyd for services to cricket
Order of the British Empire, Dame (DBE)
Sue Campbell, Football Association director of women's football, for services to sport
GCVO
Sir Michael Oswald KCVO, National Hunt racing adviser
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Colin Graves, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman, for services to cricket
Eoin Morgan, England one-day international cricket captain, for services to cricket
Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Trevor Bayliss, former England cricket head coach, for services to cricket.
Wilma Erskine-Heggarty BEM, former club secretary Royal Portrush Golf Club, for services to tourism and to golf in Northern Ireland
Nicky Henderson, five-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to horse racing
Dr Rod Jaques, director of medical services at the English Institute of Sport, for medical services to Olympic and Paralympic sport
Jade Jones, double Olympic gold medallist, for services to taekwondo and to sport
Catriona Matthew, 2019 Solheim Cup European team captain, for services to golf
Rosemary Mayglothling, for services to rowing and gender equality in sport
Martin McElhatton, for services to disability sport
Paul Nicholls, 11-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to the horse racing industry
Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, for services to cricket
Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Jane Allen, British Gymnastics chief executive, for services to gymnastics
Francis Benali, for services to cancer patients in the UK
Jos Buttler, England cricketer, for services to cricket
Capt Guy Disney, for services to horse racing to polar expeditions and to veteran's charities
Loren Dykes, for services to women's football in Wales
Serena Guthrie, England netball captain, for services to netball
Lynn Hammersley, for services to gymnastics to fitness and to the community in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire
Michele Hammond, for services to elite sport
Joanne Harten, England netball player, for services to netball
Aaron Hughes, Northern Ireland defender, for services to football
Timothy Hutchinson, for voluntary services to football on North Tyneside
Lizzie Jones, for services to rugby league football and to charity
Alan Knott, England wicketkeeper, for services to cricket.
Gabby Logan, for services to sports broadcasting and to the promotion of women in sport
Dr Michael McKillop, for services to disability awareness and to athletics in Northern Ireland
Laura Massaro, England squash player and three-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, for services to squash
Barry Middleton, England international, for services to hockey
Dave Morgan, Welsh weightlifter with 12 Commonwealth Games medals, for services to weightlifting
David Muir, for services to racehorse welfare
Mike Nicholas, Wales Rugby League president, for services to rugby league in Wales
Rose Reilly, for services to women's football
Joe Root, England cricket Test captain, for services to cricket
Alasdair Ross, skiing instructor, for services to skiing
Jill Scott, Manchester City and England midfielder, for services to women's football
Kelly Sotherton, double Olympic bronze medallist in heptathlon for Great Britain, for services to track and field athletics and to the promotion of women's sport
Andy Tapley, for services to hockey
Craig Thomson, founder of Craig Thomson scholarship award, for services to football and to charity in Scotland
British Empire Medal (BEM)
Margaret Allan, services to curling
Rayburn Bainbridge, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to sport
John Barclay, for services to British Road Cycling
Frank Clement, Olympic 1500m finalist, for services to athletics in Scotland
Keith Cook, Warwickshire CCC cricket operations manager, for services to cricket
Christopher Day, for services to adaptive skiers
George Evans, for services to table tennis in Wales
Kenneth Forrest, for services to sport and to young people in Birmingham
Mark Frost, community projects manager at Glamorgan CCC and development manager at Cricket Wales, for services to cricket
Yashmin Harun, for services to female black Asian and minority ethnic representation in sport
Leslie Jones, for services to the community in Tameside through fencing
Letty Lucas, for services to tennis and to charity in Northern Ireland
Barry MacAulay, for services to disability sport
George Mace, for services to sport and to the community in Northern Ireland
Connor McCarroll, for services to running and to charity in County Tyrone
Bernard McComiskey, for services to boxing and to the community in Gilford, County Down
John McIlrath, for services to sport in Northern Ireland
Michael Moffitt, for voluntary service to the sport of canoe polo
Barry Newton, for services to grassroots football and to young people in Derbyshire
Rajiv Ouseph, for services to badminton in Great Britain and the promotion of sport within the British Asian community
Heather Platt, for services to sports development in Northern Ireland
Afzal Pradhan, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket
Gilbert Preece, for services to football and to the community in Bentley and Darlaston, West Midlands
Helen Reddy, for services to educational gymnastics in Devon
Brian Reid, for services to rugby in Northern Ireland
John (Jack) Reid, for services to sport in Northern Ireland
Geoffrey Rofe, for services to badminton and young people
Christopher Sheldon, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket
Marvyn Stewart, volunteer in Dunfermline Athletic supporters' club shop and tea room, for services to football and to the community in Dunfermline
Margarita Sweeney-Baird, founder and chair Inclusive Skating, for services to skating
Peter Thomas, for services to grassroots cricket in Norfolk
Michael Todd, for services to horse racing and to business in Northern Ireland
Juliet Wiles, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket
Overseas list
Order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander (KCMG)
Gordon Greenidge, for services to cricket and to the development of sport
Godfrey Kelly CMG, for services to business and to sport
MBE
Karl James, for services to sailing and to national development
OBE
Conde Riley, for services in the field of sport and in particular cricket administration
BEM
Carlos Lewis, for services to sport