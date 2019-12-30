Football gossip: Abraham, Calvert-Lewin, Fernandes, Henry, Drinkwater, Nketiah

England striker Tammy Abraham's new contract talks with Chelsea have stalled because the 22-year-old wants to be on the same wage - £180,000 a week - as winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (Goal)

Everton and England Under-21 striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 22, is a summer transfer target for Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United are also considering a January move for Benfica and Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 20. (Sky Sports)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29, is preparing to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is resigned to losing England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has accepted that Manchester United will not be selling him in January. (Sky Sports, via Metro)

Thierry Henry will be a contender to become Barcelona manager if current boss Ernesto Valverde leaves the club in 2020. (Sport - in Spanish)

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a struggle to convince Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, to stay at the club after the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Everton are leading the race to sign Colombia winger James Rodriguez, 28, from Real Madrid. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Fiorentina want to sign Wolverhampton and Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, 21, on loan until the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Real Madrid will recall Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo, 22, from his loan spell at Wolves in January because of a lack of playing time. (AS - in Spanish)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan in January. The 29-year-old, who has three England caps, is currently on loan at Burnley. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are monitoring Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark. The 23-year-old has represented England at Under-16 and Under-17 level. (Mirror)

Arsenal will recall England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 20, from his loan spell at Leeds in January. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Inter Miami - which is owned by David Beckham and will join the MLS in 2020 - have named Diego Alonso as the club's first manager. (Inter Miami)