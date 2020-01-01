Transfer news: Done deals in January 2020
- From the section Transfers
The transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland to make new signings opened on Wednesday, 1 January.
The deadline for Premier League clubs to make new signings by is 23:00 GMT on Friday, 31 January.
1 January
Jordan Thorniley [Sheff Wed - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Transfers page archive
2019: January - February-April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December
2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.