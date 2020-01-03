Football gossip: Kroos, Pogba, Aarons, Boateng, Sancho, Hart, Eriksen

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 29, could move to Manchester United as part of a deal taking France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to the Spanish club. (Sun)

Juventus will offer French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 24, in a player-plus-cash deal for their former midfielder Pogba. (Sun)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Norwich's English defender Max Aarons but Tottenham remain favourites to sign the 19-year-old. (Mail)

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 31. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners have turned to Boateng amid concerns they may be priced out of a move for RB Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund will not consider selling England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, to Chelsea until at least the end of the season and the Blues will also have to wait to sign RB Leipzig's Germany forward Timo Werner, 23. (Goal.com)

Aston Villa could move for Burnley's former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32. (Mail)

Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is closing in on a move to Inter Milan. (Ekstra Bladet, via AS)

Who suffered the worst injuries over the Christmas period? Which team came off worst from the busy festive schedule?

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has not ruled out 24-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar - who has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal - leaving the club. (Mirror)

Manchester United's on-loan English defender Chris Smalling, 30, has told his representatives to secure a permanent switch to Roma after impressing there in the first half of the season. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brighton are among the clubs interested in CSKA Moscow's Russian striker Fedor Chalov, 21. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are closing in on Flamengo's highly-rated 17-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier. (Goal.com)

Besiktas want to keep German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign. (Fanatik, via Teamtalk)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo, 22, will cut short his loan and return to Real Madrid during the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Hull have rejected a seven-figure bid from New York Red Bulls for Portuguese midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes, 21. (Hull Daily Mail)

Billionaire tycoon Alisher Usmanov is considering joining forces with his business partner and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri by investing in the Merseyside club. (Times)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he was interviewed for the Liverpool job in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers' sacking in October 2015, losing out to Jurgen Klopp. (Telegraph)

Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, and France forward Anthony Martial, 24, were sent home from training on Friday after being struck down with illness just 15 minutes after arriving. (ESPN)