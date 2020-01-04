Football gossip: Lingard, Maddison, Koulibaly, Martinez, Pogba, Emerson, Rodriguez

From the section

Manchester United will offer England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, plus £45m to Leicester for their England midfielder James Maddison, 23. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham will attempt to challenge Manchester City for Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have told Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte they want Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, before France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is allowed to move to the San Siro. (Sunday Mirror)

Juventus have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea's Brazilian left-sided defender Emerson, 25. (Calciomercato)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Real Madrid's Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 28, to Goodison Park on loan. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham have scheduled a meeting with Benfica for next week over the loan signing of Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 20. (Record, via Star on Sunday)

Tottenham are hoping to make permanent the loan of Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, from Real Betis in a £27m deal in the January transfer window. (Sun)

Crystal Palace have targeted a loan deal for Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 28. (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers would not confirm or deny reports of a move for Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 21. (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says it is "highly unlikely" that senior players will leave the club during the January transfer window. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Tottenham hope Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, 17, will commit his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract next month. (Evening Standard)

Leeds have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign English striker Che Adams, 23, on loan from Southampton this month. (Football Insider)

Steve Bruce says Newcastle's priority is to sign a striker in January and revealed the club have "had a couple of knock-backs already". (Sky Sports)

Charlton are planning a loan move for Middlesbrough's English midfielder Marcus Browne, 22. (Football Insider)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to rule out selling Italian forward Patrick Cutrone, 22, this month. (Birmingham Mail)