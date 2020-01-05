Football gossip: Fernandes, Boateng, Olmo, Lingard, Gayle, Ziyech

From the section

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon's Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes, 25. (Goal.com)

Arsenal have formally contacted Bayern Munich to express their interest in Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 31. (Footmercato - in French)

Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo despite both Chelsea and Manchester United having held talks over the 21-year-old Spain forward. (Goal.com)

Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, is teaming-up with leading agent Mino Raiola, following rumours of his departure from Old Trafford. (Mail)

Newcastle United's English forward Dwight Gayle, 29, has been linked with Championship promotion hopefuls Preston. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Ajax's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26, has been told he can leave the club this month, after being linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham in the January transfer window. (Football.London)

Chelsea have earmarked Inter Milan's Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 23, as their top January transfer target as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new forward. (Daily Express)

Lampard has opened the door for France forward Olivier Giroud, 33, to leave Chelsea this month amid speculation linking the striker with Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Watford have joined Everton in the raceto sign Carlisle's 17-year-old English forward Jarrad Branthwaite. (Watford Observer)

Liverpool fans are excited at the prospect of signing Ousmane Dembele, after the 22-year-old Barcelona and France forward liked a mocked-up picture of him wearing a Reds kit on Instagram. (Daily Express)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is planning a move for CFR Cluj's French striker Billel Omrani, 26, this month. (Sun)

Burnley's English defender Ben Gibson, 26, is attracting interest from German sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne. (Daily Mail)

West Brom's Slaven Bilic says the Baggies will only make signings in January if they can add extra quality to their squad. (Express & Star)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants two strikers in the January transfer window. (South London Press)