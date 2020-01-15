Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and Tiger Woods among nominees

Liverpool won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League in 2018-19

Liverpool have been shortlisted among the nominees in the Team of the Year and Comeback of the Year categories in the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Jurgen Klopp's side - who won the Champions League in 2019 - are on a shortlist of six for Team of the Year.

The Reds are in the Comeback of the Year category for overturning a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg deficit by beating Barcelona 4-0.

Andy Murray is a Comeback of the Year nominee after returning from surgery.

Britain's Murray broke down in tears after winning his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.

Lewis Hamilton is listed in the Sportsman of the Year category as a result of winning his sixth Formula 1 Drivers' Championship, while Tiger Woods is also named in the category after winning his 15th major title at the Masters in April.

Gymnast Simone Biles is bidding for her third Sportswoman of the Year Award, and is among six nominees including USA footballer Megan Rapinoe, who claimed the Women's World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr is listed for the Breakthrough of the Year award after his 1 June win over Anthony Joshua and the winners of each category - voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy - will be named in Berlin on 17 February.

Full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Lewis Hamilton (GB) - Formula 1

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - athletics

Marc Marquez (Spain) - motor cycling

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) - tennis

Tiger Woods (USA) - golf

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) - gymnastics

Allyson Felix (USA) - athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - athletics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - tennis

Megan Rapinoe (USA) - football

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - skiing

Team of the Year

Liverpool FC (GB) - football

Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Germany) - motor racing

South Africa men's rugby union team

Spain men's basketball team

Toronto Raptors (Canada) - basketball

United States women's football team

Breakthrough of the Year

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) - tennis

Egan Bernal (Colombia) - cycling

Coco Gauff (USA) - tennis

Japan men's rugby union team

Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) - boxing

Regan Smith (USA) - swimming

Comeback of the Year

Nathan Adrian (USA) - swimming

Sophia Florsch (Germany) - motor racing

Christian Lealiifano (Australia) - rugby union

Kawhi Leonard (USA) - basketball

Liverpool FC (GB) - football

Andy Murray (GB) - tennis

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Omara Durand (Cuba) - athletics

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - wheelchair tennis

Oksana Masters (USA) - skiing and cycling

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) - triathlon and cycling

Manuela Schar (Switzerland) - wheelchair athletics

Alice Tai (UK) - swimming

Action Sportsperson of the Year

Italo Ferreira (Brazil) - surfing

Nyjah Huston (USA) - skateboarding

Chloe Kim (USA) - snowboarding

Rayssa Leal (Brazil) - skateboarding

Mark McMorris (Canada) - snowboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) - surfing