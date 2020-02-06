Amy Williams: Olympic gold medallist to attend Isle of Man Sports Awards

Amy Williams won Great Britain's first individual gold medal for 30 years at the 2010 Winter Olympics

Olympic gold medal winner Amy Williams will be the guest of honour at this year's Isle of Man Sports Awards.

The athlete cemented her place in history when she secured gold in the skeleton event at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010.

It made her Great Britain's first individual gold medal winner at a Winter Games for 30 years - and the first British woman to achieve the feat for 58 years.

Williams was awarded the MBE in 2010.

Since retiring from the sport in 2012, the 37-year-old has turned her hand to television presenting, including Ski Sunday and coverage of the Isle of Man Classic TT races.

She said she was "honoured" to be invited to the awards ceremony and was "really looking forward to celebrating all the sporting successes".

Executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport Gary Corkhill said Williams had "reached the very top of the chosen sport" and would be a "very interesting and inspiring guest".

Last year's event saw swimmer Charlotte Atkinson named sportswoman of the year for the third consecutive time, while shooter Tim Kneale was crowned sportsman of the year.

The awards ceremony takes place at the Villa Marina on 2 April.