Transfer rumours: Pogba, Ramsey, Rabiot, Griezmann, Werner, Tierney

Juventus plan to offer Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 29, and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 24, to Manchester United as part of a £125m package to try to bring 26-year-old France international Paul Pogba back to the club. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail on Sunday)

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, says he has held talks with Juventus about the midfielder and it would not be "impossible" for him to leave Manchester United in the summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester United want to sell Pogba for £100m before Euro 2020 to raise funds to sign their transfer targets. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City players were asked to attend a meeting with chief executive Ferran Soriano on Saturday, with the request coming within an hour of the club being banned from the Champions League for two years. (Sunday Telegraph)

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is in pole position to replace Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola if the Spaniard decides to leave the club. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool extend title lead When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is interested in signing Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Sunday Mirror)

Inter Milan will let Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, join Barcelona if they get France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, in return. (Tuttosport, via Sunday Express)

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with the Reds set to meet the £48m release clause for the 23-year-old German international. (Nicolo Schira, via Sunday Express)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is a target for Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, who managed the 22-year-old Scotland international during his time in charge at Celtic. (90min)

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is the leading candidate to take over from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Old Trafford club decide to part company with the Norwegian. (Sport Mediaset, via Star on Sunday)

Manchester United are interested in signing midfielder Todd Cantwell, 21, and right-back Max Aarons, 20, from Norwich City as well as fellow English midfielder Declan Rice, 21, from West Ham. (Mail on Sunday)