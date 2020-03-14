Transfer rumours: Euro 2020, Mahrez, Aubameyang, Bailey, Kondogbia, Neymar, Mane

Uefa is considering moving Euro 2020 to December to allow enough time for the Premier League and other club competitions to complete their fixtures over the summer, following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez, 29, is considering a move to Paris St-Germain, who have shown an interest in signing the Algeria international in the summer. (Calciomercato via Express)

PSG expect their Brazil forward Neymar, 28, to leave in the summer and return to his former club Barcelona for 150m euros (£136m). (Marca - in Spanish)

Barcelona are preparing to end their interest in Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid have made Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 27, their top summer transfer target. (Mirror)

Chelsea are preparing an £85m bid for Bayer Leverkusen and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, 22, after watching him play for the Bundesliga side in the Europa League. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea have joined the race for Barcelona's Marc Cucurella, 21, who is on loan at Getafe, with Napoli, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen also interested in the Spanish left-back. (Mail on Sunday)

Valencia defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 27, is a summer target for Tottenham, with the Central African Republic international's form for the La Liga side catching the eye of Spurs manager Jose Mourinho. (Goal)

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, is open to a move away from Wolves - with Manchester United a possible destination - but his club would only accept a big offer. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus are seeking a midfielder, and have turned their attention to Italian 19-year-old Sandro Tonali at Brescia and French 21-year-old Houssem Aouar at Lyon as hopes of bringing France international Paul Pogba, 27, back to the club from Manchester United begin to fade.(Tuttosport - in Italian)

What happened on a day without football? What did some clubs and players do to entertain us on a footballess Saturday?

Newcastle United are interested in out-of-favour Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones, 28. (Sunday Mirror)

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, is being linked with a move to Chelsea after Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, was dropped to the bench following a run of poor form. (Sunday Express)

Left-back Emerson Palmieri is wanted by Juventus, with the Serie A side preparing to offer £25m for the Chelsea and Italy 25-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham's All or Nothing behind-the-scenes Amazon documentary is to open with former manager Mauricio Pochettino's dramatic sacking last November. (Sunday Mirror)

With the Premier League currently suspended, Liverpool players, staff and fans have stepped in to offer support and donate cash to a foodbank, which relies on donations on match days. (Liverpool FC)