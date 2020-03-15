Transfer rumours: Ighalo, Van de Beek, Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Kane

Manchester United and Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 30, who is on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, is prepared to take a £6m pay cut in order to stay at the Premier League club. (Mail)

The Old Trafford outfit are also favourites to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Real Madrid set to miss out on the 23-year-old Netherlands international. (Marca - in Spanish)

Juventus are preparing to offer Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, a contract extension to keep him at the Italian club until 2024. (Tuttosport via Mail)

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 26, is considering snubbing a big-money move to Manchester United or Manchester City in favour of a transfer to Juventus. (Tuttosport via Express)

Manchester City are using the time during the Premier League postponement to negotiate new contracts for Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 28, and England winger Raheem Sterling, 25. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in West Ham's £60m-rated French defender Issa Diop, 23, who is also on Manchester United's radar. (Metro)

Birmingham City striker Jude Bellingham is struggling to decide between four clubs - Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - who are all willing to pay £30m for the English 16-year-old. (Sun)

Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid will battle it out for Fenerbahce's Turkey Under-17 midfielder Omer Beyaz, 16. (Express)

Sheffield United loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, is expected to return to his parent club Manchester United in the summer, despite strong interest from Chelsea. (Star)

Tottenham have been scouting Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, 21, with the Loftus Road outfit set to demand £20m for the England Under-21 player. (Sun)

Fans have called for West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold to sell the club amid rising dissatisfaction. (Telegraph)

A number of top European clubs with senior players out injured could benefit from breaks in their respective seasons due to the coronavirus. (Mail)