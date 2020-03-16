How the sports world is using break in action to do good

Steph Curry has donated to feed school children

Athletes suddenly have a lot of time on their hands. Some of them are using it to help out their communities.

Across the NBA, Premier League and cricket, some athletes and teams are doing what they can to help out others who are being affected by sports postponements or other effects of the coronavirus spread.

Football clubs offer their help…

Watford on Monday released a statement asking fans to come together to help out the elderly, vulnerable and those who become house-bound - whether by offering chats or with shopping.

"We're making a general appeal to Watford fans who're in a position to help others to show our famed community ethos and come forward with their offer to volunteer," the statement says.

Aston Villa, Brighton & Fulham all donated hundreds of meals to local homeless charities after fixtures were postponed over the weekend.

Food had already been prepared for supporter kiosks and hospitality lounges and the clubs made sure they were not wasted.

In a similar gesture, Liverpool backed the organisation Fans Supporting Foodbanks, with a £40,000 donation during the league suspension while Everton, due to be Liverpool's opponents in Monday night's postponed Merseyside derby, have also done their part.

Everton, through their official catering partner, donated more than 635kg of food originally intended for the match to North Liverpool Foodbank.

Steph Curry helps schools...

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha announced over the weekend that they would be donating money, through their foundation Eat Learn Play, to help feed school kids in Oakland after schools were shut there - meaning that school meals would not be an option.

Curry says that more than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for two or more meals per day.

NBA players donate to help Arena workers…

After NBA matches were postponed, a number of players pledged to donate money to help staff at sports arenas.

MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged to donate to staff at the Fiserv Forum where the Milwaukee Bucks play their home games.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans' wonderkid, Zion Williamson, has pledged to donate his salary to staff at the Smoothie King Center for the next month.

Kevin Love, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, went public to say he'll be donating $100,000 to arena staff too.

The Brooklyn Nets also put out a statement pledging to offer relief to staff at the Barclays Center.

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai donate to Houston Food Bank...

NFL player JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars footballer Kealia Ohai Watt have reportedly donated $350,000 (£284,039) to the Houston Food Bank, which could provide a reported one million plus meals for people in need.

Watt's JJ Watt Foundation helped raise over $41 million in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Cricketer Sam Billings lends a hand…

England and Kent County Cricket's Sam Billings is offering to help deliver shopping for people who may be struggling at the moment.

That's your weekly big shop in good hands.