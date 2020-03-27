Six iconic moments from the BBC’s newly opened sports archives

The Rugby World Cup final of 1995 is one of the archive events released

With live sport on hold, the BBC has opened its vast commentary archives to give fans a chance to re-live some of the most iconic moments in sporting history.

The Replay Podcast, hosted by Colin Murray, is a treasure trove of commentaries from World Cup finals, Wimbledon classics, golfing triumphs and even moments that transcended sport.

Famous audio from a multitude of sports including football, boxing, athletics, rugby, golf and more can all be heard alongside rare interviews from the past with the biggest stars in sport.

You can find the full archive, including many classic football, cricket and boxing matches, here.

Below we have picked out six must-hear moments for you.

England Win the World Cup - 1966

Listen here.

The day that football came home. England lifted the Jules Rimet trophy on home soil at Wembley after a match that had more drama than your average episode of EastEnders. You may have heard Kenneth Wolstenholme's "They think it's all over" line from television but now you can listen how England won the World Cup over the radio waves.

Kelly Holmes' Golden Double - 2004

Listen here.

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman. Kelly Holmes overcame an injury nightmare to claim double gold at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004. Holmes was still unsure of her victory after crossing the line in the 800m, but she felt like she was "floating on air" when she claimed the 1500m title. Two golds and a damehood. Not bad at all.

Borg v McEnroe - 1980

Listen here.

The 1980 final saw a clash of styles on Centre Court at Wimbledon, with the cool Swede, Bjorn Borg, narrowly prevailing over the anguished American, John McEnroe. Both players saw their star status rise after a five-set wonder that included one of the most memorable tie-breaks in tennis history. Come for the tennis and stay for Max Robertson's very proper pronunciation (and excellent commentary).

Nicola Adams boxing gold - 2012

Listen here.

Nicola Adams became the first woman to win an Olympic gold for boxing and the atmosphere in the ExCeL Arena was befitting of that honour. Coming in as the underdog, Adams blew her Chinese opponent, Ren Cancan, away. Adams floored Cancan in the second round, on her way to a comprehensive 16 points to seven victory. This is definitely the nosiest pick of the six.

Miracle at Medinah - 2012

Listen here.

One of the most famous Sundays in Ryder Cup history got off to a conspicuous start when Rory McIlroy barely just made it to the first tee on time.

A surge led by Ian Poulter saw the Europeans overturn a four-point deficit to clinch victory by a single point. The victory had added significance after Ryder Cup legend, Seve Ballesteros, had died the previous year.

Rugby World Cup Final - 1995

Listen here.

On rare occasions, sport and politics combine to create transcendent moments. Under the watchful eye of President Nelson Mandela, South Africa overcame the odds to lift the Webb Ellis trophy and offer a post-apartheid Africa hope for the future. The World Cup victory was later immortalised in the film Invictus. This match certainly provided a Hollywood ending to a World Cup staged on South African soil.